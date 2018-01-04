Remember Diego Forlan? He's still going strong at 38 and has just completed a move to Hong Kong

Diego Forlan during the Best Fifa Football Awards 2017 at the Palladium Theatre, London last March.

Diego Forlan during the Best Fifa Football Awards 2017 at the Palladium Theatre, London last March.

FORMER URUGUAY STAR Diego Forlan is to continue his career in Hong Kong, with the best player at the 2010 World Cup agreeing to join Kitchee SC, the club revealed today.

Kitchee posted a picture on Instagram with the club’s badge and the slogan “Welcome Forlan”, with the move also being widely reported by Uruguayan media.

Now 38, the ex-Manchester United and Atletico Madrid star left Europe in 2012, having spells in Brazil and Japan before a stint at Penarol in his home country and most recently with Mumbai City in India in 2016.

He has not played since then, but Kitchee will hope the 112-times capped Forlan can help them as they prepare to play in this year’s AFC Champions League.

- (C) AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

