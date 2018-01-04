  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shamrock Rovers complete the signing of Scottish defender Ally Gilchrist

The 22-year-old moves to Tallaght Stadium having been with St Johnstone since 2010.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 4:11 PM
3 hours ago 1,696 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3781610
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

ANOTHER PLAYER RELEASED by St Johnstone recently will be playing his football in the SSE Airtricity League in 2018.

A few days after Graham Cummins returned to hometown club Cork City from the Scottish Premiership outfit, Shamrock Rovers have announced the signing of Ally Gilchrist.

With moves lined up elsewhere, both Cummins and Gilchrist had their St Johnstone contracts cancelled by mutual consent on 30 December.

Gilchrist made 23 appearances for St Johnstone during his time at McDiarmid Park, with his first start coming in the Europa League tie against Lithuanian side FK Trakai earlier this season.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to join Rovers,” said Gilchrist. “It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks now and I’m just happy to get over the line. I was previously supposed to get something sorted on loan, I was training here last summer for a few days.

“I met the lads and the staff and it’s a great set-up. The club managed to get back in contact with me about a permanent deal. I just jumped at the chance and couldn’t turn it down.

“Graham Cummins has gone back to play for his home team as well so hopefully I get to play against him next season. I got along really well with Alan Mannus [ex-Shamrock Rovers and current St Johnstone goalkeeper] and he spoke really highly of the club. He only told me good things, that everyone is very welcoming and it’s a great standard.

“You obviously see a lot of League of Ireland players getting moves to England which shows the standard of the league over here is very good. It’s a big club and I’m really excited about all the games coming up.”

180104-Ally-Gilchrist-signing-1 Source: George Kelly

He added: “I definitely need a fresh start. It was a great experience to play in the Europa League games but it was just a shame I couldn’t play more. It’ll be quite a personal achievement to play in Europe two years in a row. Hopefully it comes about that way.”

Gilchrist earned first-team experience in Scotland during two loan spells as a St Johnstone player — with Elgin City in League Two in 2014-15 and in League One with Peterhead the following season.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said: “There’s no doubt that the time he had outside of St Johnstone has helped him come on in terms of the games he’s played. You can tell he’s been a professional for a number of years because of the way he trains, the way he carries himself and the shape he’s in. For us it was a no brainer to get him in. He’s a very good defender, quick and strong.

“He’s left-footed and can play a bit as well. He’s a good age for us and fits in well with what we’re doing. I believe he adds a lot of quality to the team and the squad. If you look at us, we’re a big side all over the pitch now. You have to defend a lot of set pieces and you get a lot for you as well, so it’s a big part of this league. Ally is a big lad and he adds to what we have in the squad in terms of physicality.”

Bradley, whose side open their Premier Division campaign away to Bohemians on 16 February, added: “We’re very happy with what we have as a squad and there will be one or two more coming in that will add more quality to it. There’s no panic.

“Supposedly we’ve been after every player in Ireland and missed out! We’ve been looking in the UK and Scandinavia, not just in the last few weeks but for a long time. You’re always looking.”

Limerick boss departs after eight months to take assistant role in League One

Delaney could make League of Ireland return as Clough confirms interest in Irish defender

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Remember Diego Forlan? He's still going strong at 38 and has just completed a move to Hong Kong
Burnley star ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by penning new deal
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
Going nowhere: Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as 'garbage'
Allardyce says €30 million striker could feature for Everton against Liverpool
LEINSTER
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
'It's really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends'
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
MUNSTER
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
'There was never any intention to leave': CJ wants to repay Munster and Ireland loyalty
Arnold out of Munster's Champions Cup games after three-week ban for red card

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie