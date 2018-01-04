  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Limerick boss departs after eight months to take assistant role in League One

Neil McDonald will now work under Graham Alexander at promotion chasers Scunthorpe United.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 11:41 AM
7 hours ago 4,584 Views 14 Comments
Neil McDonald took over at Limerick in May 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Neil McDonald took over at Limerick in May 2017.
Neil McDonald took over at Limerick in May 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIMERICK’S PREPARATIONS FOR their 2018 Premier Division campaign have been hampered by the news that manager Neil McDonald has left the club on the day the players are due to return for pre-season training.

The club announced this morning that McDonald, who arrived on Shannonside last May to succeed Martin Russell, has been granted an early release from his contract to accept the assistant manager’s role at Scunthorpe United.

The SSE Airtricity League club said in a statement: “Limerick FC have reluctantly accepted the decision of Neil McDonald to leave his position as first-team manager of the club in order to take up an opportunity in the UK, in the role of assistant manager at English League One club Scunthorpe United.

“The club received an official approach from Scunthorpe and, having consulted with Neil, he made the decision to hold talks with the Lincolnshire-based side. All parties have come to agreement, and Limerick FC at this stage would like to place on record the professionalism displayed by both Scunthorpe United FC and Neil McDonald in these dealings.”

McDonald, who was contracted to Limerick until the end of the 2019 season, presided over nine victories, five draws and 10 defeats in all competitions as the Blues reached the FAI Cup semi-finals and finished in seventh place in the Premier Division in 2017.

The 52-year-old Englishman arrived at the Markets Field having previously managed the likes of Blackpool and Carlisle United. He also worked as assistant to Sam Allardyce at Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

“The club and myself are naturally disappointed to be losing Neil at this time,” said Limerick FC chairman Pat O’Sullivan. “However, when an opportunity like this is presented to your manager, where there is potential for him to be in the English Championship next season, Limerick FC is more than happy to fully back Neil and support him in taking up this position.

“It is also a compliment to Limerick FC that even though Neil has only been with us a short time, that his work has been rewarded with this very positive opportunity in his career. We thank Neil for his contribution to Limerick football in his time here.

“We also thank Neil for his help in the development of our young players, which brought about a rare opportunity for a League of Ireland club to have one of its players trialled at one of the top English Premier League clubs – that is a compliment to Neil’s managerial ability.

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Etihad Stadium McDonald was assistant to Sam Allardyce at Blackburn and West Ham. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“In mentioning that, I must note the terrific work being done with our young players by our coaches throughout the club, in the first team and Academy structure.”

O’Sullivan added: “I wish to place on record Limerick FC’s thanks to Scunthorpe United FC for their professionalism in their dealings with us and we wish both Scunthorpe and Neil the very best of luck.”

Scunthorpe United, who are managed by Graham Alexander, are currently in fourth place in England’s third tier, five points adrift of an automatic promotion spot but with a nine-point buffer from dropping out of the play-off places.

McDonald said: “I had a fantastic time at Limerick, even though it was a short period. I came to do a specific job; to help the club maintain its Premier status, to thin the squad out as it was top-heavy and to give the young players a chance – I’d like to think that I achieved all three.

“I want to thank Pat O’Sullivan, the Board and all the staff for helping me to settle in so well. It can be hard to settle when you move to a new country but thanks to everybody at the club I was able to do that quickly.

“Limerick will always be my club in Ireland; I will watch them every chance I get and hope that they do very well, which I’m sure they will. I had a great time and I wish the club the best of luck.”

McDonald’s assistant, Eric Kinder, will remain at Limerick and oversee the beginning of the club’s pre-season preparations. The club says it “will explore its options and in due course confirm our permanent management structure for the 2018 season”, which kicks off for Limerick in just over six weeks’ time with a visit to Sligo Rovers.

Delaney could make League of Ireland return as Clough confirms interest in Irish defender

Robbie Keane’s boyhood club reportedly want him to help their promotion push

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

