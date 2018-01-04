Robbie Keane's boyhood club reportedly want him to help their promotion push

IRELAND’S RECORD GOALSCORER Robbie Keane is the reported transfer target of his first English club Wolverhampton Wanderers as they close in on promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves sit 12 points clear in the Championship. The midlands club boss Nuno Espirito Santo has, according to the Mirror, been ‘keeping tabs’ on the 37-year-old’s form for ATK in the Indian Super League.

Keane left Dublin for Wolves’ youth setup as a teenager, making his debut at Molineux aged 17 in 1997 before moving on to Coventry in 1999.

Keane is contracted in Kolkata until March, but the Mirror’s report adds that he may be permitted an early release.