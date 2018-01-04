  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Robbie Keane's boyhood club reportedly want him to help their promotion push

Wolves apparently want the 37-year-old record Irish goalscorer back in their pack.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 8:23 AM
11 hours ago 11,508 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3780501
Image: Allsport/INPHO
Image: Allsport/INPHO

IRELAND’S RECORD GOALSCORER Robbie Keane is the reported transfer target of his first English club Wolverhampton Wanderers as they close in on promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves sit 12 points clear in the Championship. The midlands club boss Nuno Espirito Santo has, according to the Mirror, been ‘keeping tabs’ on  the 37-year-old’s form for ATK in the Indian Super League.

Keane left Dublin for Wolves’ youth setup as a teenager, making his debut at Molineux aged 17 in 1997 before moving on to Coventry in 1999.

Keane is contracted in Kolkata until March, but the Mirror’s report  adds that he may be permitted an early release.

McClean reveals house robbed while he played in West Brom game

Linked with Real Madrid, highly-rated 20-year-old Spaniard joins Wolves

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Remember Diego Forlan? He's still going strong at 38 and has just completed a move to Hong Kong
Burnley star ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by penning new deal
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
Going nowhere: Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as 'garbage'
Allardyce says €30 million striker could feature for Everton against Liverpool
LEINSTER
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
'It's really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends'
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
MUNSTER
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
'There was never any intention to leave': CJ wants to repay Munster and Ireland loyalty
Arnold out of Munster's Champions Cup games after three-week ban for red card

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie