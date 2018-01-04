  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
McClean reveals house robbed while he played in West Brom game

The Irish player took to his official Instagram page to break the news.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 12:02 AM
6 hours ago 3,204 Views 4 Comments
James McClean (file pic).
James McClean (file pic).
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McClean has revealed his house was robbed on Tuesday night, while the star was playing for West Brom against West Ham in the Premier League.

The player took to his official Instagram page to break the news, commenting: “When you get home from a last min defeat and your house has been robbed…. Great night!”

McClean, who was recently voted the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2017, subsequently confirmed to the Derry Journal that many of his possessions were stolen, including a TV and a £26,000 watch, while he added that the burglars had “wrecked the place”.

The player’s wife, Erin, also confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Thanks for all the messages. Thankfully we’re back home so we weren’t there. Just so sickening knowing someone could go into someone else’s’ house and do that without a second thought for that family.”

Claudine Keane, a model and columnist who is also the wife of former Ireland star Robbie Keane, was among those to express sympathy with the McCleans on Twitter, adding that her house had also been targeted during her husband’s days as a Liverpool player.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

