Long ends 325 day wait for goal and McClean also hits the net but defeat the end result for Irish duo

325 DAYS AFTER he last scored for club or country Shane Long finally broke his goal drought on Tuesday, however Southampton would go on to endure the bitter taste of defeat by the end of the night.

The Ireland striker gave the Saints a 1-0 lead against Crystal Palace at St Mary’s with his first strike in 35 games following a prolonged poor spell in front of goal — a deft, calm finish low beyond Wayne Hennessey.

Following a 2016 which saw the Tipperary man score 10 Premier League goals during his second successive season for the Saints — as well as help lead Ireland to the European Championships — 2017 was a disastrous year for the 30-year-old.

Long’s last goal prior to Tuesday night came on 11 February of last year during a 4-0 win against Sunderland — he had also went the entire year without a goal for Ireland, explaining to Ireland boss Martin O’Neill that he “couldn’t buy a goal.”

However despite the animated celebrations his side suffered a capitulation after the break.

Roy Hodgson’s visitors firstly drew level via James McArthur before Luka Milivojević bagged a winner ten minutes from time to keep Palace in 17th spot in the Premier League — just one point behind Stoke.

Tuesday night also saw another Irish international get on the scoresheet in the Premier League.

James McClean celebrates giving West Brom the lead against West Ham. Source: Frank Augstein

James McClean rattled in just his second goal in his last 49 games for West Brom to give Alan Pardew’s side the lead at half-time away to West Ham at the London Stadium.

However in a similar vein to to his countryman, McClean would also end the night tasting defeat.

The Baggies succumbed to a second-half Andy Carroll brace, which featured a dramatic 90th minute winner which earned David Moyes a pulsating win at the very last.

