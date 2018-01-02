  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two days after being stretchered off due to wild Puncheon tackle, De Bruyne is starting for Man City

The Belgian has been one of the stars of the season.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 7:43 PM
11 hours ago 5,286 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3778251

KEVIN DE BRUYNE is in the starting team for league leaders Manchester City tonight despite being hacked down at the end of Sunday’s scoreless draw against Crystal Palace and subsequently stretchered off.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League - Selhurst Park Source: Steven Paston

De Bruyne, one of the stars of the Premier League season, is named to start for Pep Guardiola’s side in their home tie against Watford as they bid to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to 15 points.

And City have received a pre-match boost with De Bruyne named to play and he’s joined by the returning David Silva and John Stones in their starting eleven. Silva has missed the last couple of games due to personal reasons while Stones has been sidelined for a spell through injury.

De Bruyne looked to have suffered a serious setback in injury-time of Sunday’s game at Selhurst Park when he was brought down by Jason Puncheon as Manchester City looked to counter-attack after Crystal Palace had missed a penalty.

After the game Guardiola had called for players to receive better protection from referees after a match where he also saw Gabriel Jesus brought off with a knee ligament injury.

But De Bruyne’s recovery is good news for the title favourites as he has been in terrific form so far this season for Manchester City with his midfield play seeing him score six goals and provide nine assists.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League - Selhurst Park Source: John Walton

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘The boy is not for sale’ – Man Utd defender Darmian staying put for now

Bohemians announce signing of young Irish defender from Coventry City

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City return to winning ways with Watford win as they go 15 points clear at top of the Premier League
Man City return to winning ways with Watford win as they go 15 points clear at top of the Premier League
Llorente scores on Swansea return as Spurs weather storm at the Liberty
Two days after being stretchered off due to wild Puncheon tackle, De Bruyne is starting for Man City
FOOTBALL
'The boy is not for sale' - Man Utd defender Darmian staying put for now
'The boy is not for sale' - Man Utd defender Darmian staying put for now
Wenger charged after confronting officials
Buffon: Donnarumma would be right to ditch AC Milan for Juventus
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
MANCHESTER UNITED
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Martial and Lingard strike to end Man United's winless run
NFL
Alabama threw a huge touchdown pass to a 310lb defender to reach National Championship Game
Alabama threw a huge touchdown pass to a 310lb defender to reach National Championship Game
It looks like Jon Gruden will be the next coach of the Oakland Raiders
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie