Tipperary clinch third Munster MHC title in five seasons with Limerick win

Munster MHC final

Tipperary 3-16

Limerick 0-18

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY FIRED THE final 1-2 to clinch their third Munster minor hurling title in five seasons under James Woodlock, and 43rd in total, in front of 3,760 fans at FBD Semple Stadium.

Man of the match Conall Morrisson compiled the match-winning tally of 2-4 as his 63rd-minute goal finally shook off a determined Limerick challenge.

Captain Conor Collins lifted the John Doyle Cup alongside corner-forward Zach O’Keeffe, who is a great-grandson of the legendary Tipp hurler for whom the trophy is named.

They proceed to the All-Ireland semi-finals, while Limerick enter at the quarter-final stage.

The Premier got off to a dream start with 1-1 against the wind. Shane Ryan came forward from the throw-in to feed Éanna Tucker for the opener after 13 seconds.

Then, after the influential Collins won the ball in defence, Shane Ryan delivered it long for Morrisson to take a back-foot swing at the posts. His shot dropped under the crossbar and out of the grasp of goalkeeper Sam Collins, with both umpires indicating that the sliotar had landed over the line before bouncing out.

Limerick responded well with five of the next six points, comprised of efforts from Shane Waters (play and free), Daire Long, Ryan Foley, and Jack Roche’s leveller.

Chris Dunne twice edged Tipp ahead with frees before Limerick retaliated with three in a row to take their first lead. A stylish Xavier Nelligan sideline cut was followed by good points by John O’Riordan and Waters.

Tipp’s goal threat emerged before long, although Limerick kept bravely throwing their bodies on the line. Rowan Collins’ goal-saving intervention denied Chris Dunne, although Morrisson soon pointed.

Morrisson then had a point attempt rebuffed by William Ryan. It fell for Zach O’Keeffe, whose swipe at goal was stopped by Sam Mitchell’s diving block. When the sliotar dropped into KJ Dunne’s grasp, he rounded the covering defender to buy space for a low shot to the net.

Tipperary's Conall Morrisson looks to evade Xavier Neligan of Limerick. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Chris Dunne added a free before Eamon O’Sullivan narrowed the half-time deficit to two, 2-6 to 0-10.

Advertisement

Tipp doubled their lead on the restart via Chris Dunne and Tucker points.

Limerick began to show signs of opening up Tipp, beginning when Waters tapped over after careering towards goal.

After a Morrisson reply, the Treaty were in again. Daire Long and Ryan Foley combined to tee up O’Sullivan to hit the net. However, the umpires didn’t raise the green flag and, following a chat with referee Seaghan Walsh, it was ruled out for a square ball.

O’Sullivan soon pointed with his last act before being called ashore and a Waters free got them back to two behind.

Morrisson’s third point was followed by another goal chance. Diarmuid Crowe and Rian Horgan ran down the middle, with the latter laying off for John Ross O’Reilly. His bullet was courageously diverted around the post by the advancing Eoin Connolly.

Waters slotted the 65, but Tipp necklaced four of the next five points. Morrisson’s catch led to the first. After KJ Dunne’s goal chance was deflected away by Conor Ryan, Chris Dunne converted the 65. Tucker and a long-distance James Finn free made it 2-14 to 0-15 with five minutes to play.

It was back in the balance by the hour mark with Roche, Horgan and Waters (free) splitting the posts.

Tipperary manager James Woodlock (file photo). Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Tipp would score the last 1-2. O’Keeffe struck a point before Chris Dunne, who added a late free, was denied a clinching goal by Conor Ryan’s hook.

Tipp came again, and Chris Dunne released Morrisson to flick beyond the full-back and fire to the far corner.

Scorers for Tipperary: Conall Morrisson 2-4, Chris Dunne 0-6 (4f, 1 65), KJ Dunne 1-0, Éanna Tucker 0-3, James Finn 0-1 (f), Shane Ryan 0-1, Zach O’Keeffe 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Shane Waters 0-8 (4f, 1 65), Jack Roche 0-2, Eamon O’Sullivan 0-2, John O’Riordan 0-1, Xavier Nelligan 0-1 (s/l), Ryan Foley 0-1, Daire Long 0-1, Gavin O’Brien 0-1, Rian Horgan 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Eoin Connolly (Carrick Swan)

3. Daniel Groome (Borris-Ileigh), 4. Conor Collins (Galtee Rovers, captain), 2. Colm Ryan (Newport)

5. Oisín Kennedy (Newport), 6. James Finn (Golden-Kilfeacle), 7. Travis McLoughlin (Cahir)

8. Shane Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), 9. Hugo Healy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Conor Kennedy (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 14. Chris Dunne (Gortnahoe-Glengoole), 12. Éanna Tucker (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Zach O’Keeffe (Holycross-Ballycahill), 11. Conall Morrisson (Moyle Rovers), 15. KJ Dunne (Toomevara)

Subs

18. Ciarán Gantley (Cappawhite) for Healy (42)

21. Ciarán O’Mahony (Thurles Sarsfields) for McLoughlin (42)

19. Rian McGrath (Kiladangan) for Tucker (52)

Limerick

1. Sam Collins (Crecora-Manister)

4. Sam Mitchell (Knockainey), 3. William Ryan (Murroe-Boher), 2. Rowan Collins (Adare)

5. Eoin Hennessy (Patrickswell), 6. Conor Ryan (Monaleen), 7. John O’Riordan (Bruff)

8. Xavier Nelligan (Kilmallock), 9. Jack Roche (Blackrock)

10. Diarmuid Crowe (Doon), 11. Ryan Foley (Patrickswell), 12. Shane Waters (Na Piarsaigh, captain)

13. Eamon O’Sullivan (Adare), 14. Danny O’Grady (Granagh-Ballingarry), 15. Daire Long (Pallasgreen)

Subs

19. Jack McCarthy (Ballybrown) for Mitchell (HT)

20. Rian Horgan (Murroe-Boher) for O’Grady (35)

17. John Ross O’Reilly (Ballybrown) for O’Sullivan (41)

18. Gavin O’Brien (Kilmallock) for Long (41)

22. Cian Hickey (Crecora-Manister) for Foley (56)

Referee: Seaghan Walsh (Waterford)

*****