Tuesday 5 June, 2018
Dundalk secure the future of two of the season's standout players so far

Sean Hoare and Jamie McGrath have extended their deals at Oriel Park.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 9:14 PM
DUNDALK HAVE MOVED to secure the future of two of their key players, with Sean Hoare and Jamie McGrath — both among the league’s standout performers this season — extending their contracts at Oriel Park.

Jamie McGrath McGrath has become a key player for Stephen Kenny's side. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

21-year-old McGrath has excelled for the Lilywhites this season, becoming a key player for Stephen Kenny’s side with a string of impressive performances in the number 10 position.

The Meath native, who moved to Dundalk from St Pat’s at the start of last season, has scored three times this term and his impressive form has been rewarded with a new deal until 2019.

“I am absolutely delighted to get the contract signed early,” he said. “It is good to get it over the line. I have enjoyed my time here at the club.

“I wanted to extend the contract here. It was something I wanted to do, times are looking good. I want to keep things going and that is the plan.”

Hoare, meanwhile, has built on his encouraging debut season with Dundalk this campaign after moving out of his normal centre-back position to deputise at right-back in place of the injured Sean Gannon.

The 24-year-old, who has made 44 appearances for the Louth club, was also out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has today committed his future to Dundalk by signing a two-year extension until 2020.

“I feel at home here,” the defender commented. “It was an easy decision to sign. A no brainer and I am just glad to get it all sorted.”

Dundalk head towards the mid-season break a point behind defending champions Cork, with the League of Ireland title race again becoming a two-horse race.

Sean Hoare and Corey Galvin Hoare has earned rave reviews for his performances at right-back. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Friday’s 5-2 win over Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght was a big result for Kenny’s side, and both McGrath and Hoare believe they are in a good position heading into Friday’s clash with Limerick.

“The season is going well for us,” Hoare added. “We are up at the top of the table where we want to be. The team are playing well and we are on a good run at the moment.

“I want to be successful at Dundalk. I wan to win as much as possible. That is why I have extended my contract with the club.

“The league title is the priority and we want to get that back but we want to win everything. We are taking it one game at a time and we want to keep our good form going against Limerick on Friday.”

