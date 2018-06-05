This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
David Meyler snapped up by Championship club after Hull exit

The Ireland midfielder has signed for Reading on a two-year deal.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 8:06 PM
37 minutes ago 1,648 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4054809
Reading announced the capture of the Cork native today.
Image: Reading FC
Image: Reading FC

DAVID MEYLER’S SEARCH for a new employer didn’t last long, after the Ireland midfielder was snapped up by Reading following his difficult departure from Hull City at the end of last season.

Meyler was with Hull for five-and-a-half years but recently announced he would be leaving the Championship club this summer after they failed to show him ‘the respect I deserved’ in contract negotiations.

The Cork native waited until after last week’s international friendlies against France and USA before deciding on his future, with Meyler today signing a two-year contract — which includes the option for a third year — with Reading.

The paperwork for his move to the Madejski Stadium will be finalised once Meyler’s contract with Hull expires at the end of June, but it’s clear the Royals are very happy to acquire his services.

“David comes here with a lot of experience at this level but also the level above and with his ability and his leadership qualities, he is going to add a lot to our squad,” Reading manager Paul Clement said.

“At the end of last season, I felt it was important to bring in a player of David’s profile. And when I met with him, I got a real sense of his ambition to play at the highest level again. And, together, we’ll be fighting to push this club forward.”

Meyler made 181 appearances for Hull during his time at the KC Stadium and became a regular in their side, helping the club to two Premier League promotions as well as an FA Cup final appearance.

David Meyler Meyler has won 20 caps for Ireland. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 29-year-old, who becomes Reading’s second signing of the close season after defender Andy Yiadom, joins fellow Ireland international Paul McShane on the books at the club, while Ireland U21 midfielder Liam Kelly made 34 league appearances last season.

Reading endured a disappointing season last term, finishing just three points clear of the relegation zone and sacked manager Japp Stam in March, replacing him with former Derby and Swansea boss Clement.

Meyler didn’t feature during Ireland’s win over USA at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, but played 31 minutes of the defeat to France in the first of Martin O’Neill’s side’s summer friendlies.

Overall, he has won 20 international caps after making his debut against Oman back in September 2012 and will look to help Reading push for promotion under Clement next season.

Reading’s technical director Brian Tevreden added: “By introducing David to the club, we will be adding fight, passion, versatility, experience and crucially a wealth of Championship know how to our first team group which I am sure will prove very important when battle resumes in early August.”

