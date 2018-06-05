Irish midfielder starts afresh in Scotland after signing three-year deal with Aberdeen

CHRIS FORRESTER WILL look to inject new life into his career after securing a move to Aberdeen having been transfer listed by Peterborough United last month.

The 25-year-old was told he was surplus to requirements by the League One club at the end of last season, but will start afresh in Scotland from next term after signing a three-year deal with Aberdeen.

Forrester was released by Peterborough last month. Source: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Forrester, who moved to Peterborough from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2015, was one of 13 players made available for transfer by Steve Evans having fallen out of favour with the Posh manager.

The 25-year-old Dubliner made 29 league appearances for Peterborough last season and despite having one year left on his contract at London Road, now moves north to play under Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

“Chris is a player who has always caught my eye,” McInnes said. “He can play in a variety of positions, but he handles the ball extremely well and he will bring us flexibility in the midfield area.

“We’ve been aware of him for a while and hopefully he sees Aberdeen as an opportunity to give impetus to his career. I’m delighted to welcome him to the club.”

After becoming one of the standout players in the League of Ireland during his time with St Pat’s, Forrester impressed during his debut season in England, winning the Peterborough Player’s Player of the Year award, before being made club captain in 2016.

He was called up to Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad in March of that year for friendly games against Switzerland and Slovakia, but has yet to be capped at senior international level.

Forrester becomes Aberdeen’s second signing of the close season and will bolster the club’s midfield resources after they qualified for the Europa League by virtue of their second place finish in the Scottish Premiership last term.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!