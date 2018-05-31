This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The club talked about respect but I thought I probably wasn’t shown the respect I deserved'

Ireland midfielder David Meyler has expressed disappointment with how his time at Hull City came to an end.

By Ben Blake Thursday 31 May 2018, 4:51 PM
Meyler and Matt Doherty speaking to the media today.
Meyler and Matt Doherty speaking to the media today.
DAVID MEYLER IS currently in the market for a new club.

Having spent five-and-a-half years at Hull City, the midfielder recently announced that he was leaving when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Ireland international Meyler won two Premier League promotions with the Tigers as well as being part of their run to the FA Cup final in 2014, and admits finding the departure difficult.

But while manager Nigel Adkins claimed he wanted to keep the Cork native, Hull were asking him to take a pay-cut to stay.

Speaking at Ireland’s training camp in Dublin today, he revealed his disappointment at the manner in which he and the club parted ways.

“Do you know what, there was a lot went on,” Meyler said.”Outside of football, at home.

“My wife had a miscarriage and I needed time away from the club. I needed a couple of days, so that was difficult. That was just after the Wales game but I had that time, the club were very good to me.

“When it came time to my contract extension, the club chose not to give me the contract that I was on. They wanted to negotiate a new contract. The manner in which it was dealt with was disappointing.

I felt that with my service there, the time and what I had achieved there… the club talked about respect but I thought I probably wasn’t shown the respect that I deserved.

“I found out my contract hadn’t been extended through the press officer, which probably isn’t ideal. Did I think too much or did I think too little? I don’t know. But once I came around I probably realised: ‘I’ve been here too long, I’ve achieved all that I can, it’s probably gotten stale’.

The midfielder spent five-and-a-half years at Hull. Source: EMPICS Sport

Meyler, who was brought to Sunderland from Cork City by Roy Keane and sold during Martin O’Neill’s tenure at the Black Cats, says he has received a number of options but his sole focus is on Ireland’s friendly with the US on Saturday.

When the 29-year-old does sit down to decide his future, the move will be primarily based on what he can potentially achieve.

“For me, the next move is about ambition,” he added. “People are motivated by different things. Some people are motivated by money, which is fine, but I’m not. For me, it is ambition. I want to achieve something.

Obviously, it’s nice to earn a few quid but I want to achieve something. I want to look back on career and be successful. I’ve been lucky enough to have played for Ireland. I won promotion from the Championship.

“I played in an FA Cup final. Yeah we lost, but four years on that was huge for a club the size of Hull so wherever I decide to go, it’s about ambition. I want to win something, I want to look back when I’m older and say I did this or I did that.

“You want to be ambitious. I want to go to a club that wants to win.”

