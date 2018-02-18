Big loss for Roscommon as key defender steps away from senior football panel

ROSCOMMON DEFENDER SEÁN Mullooly has confirmed he will play no further part in the county’s league and Championship campaigns in 2018.

The player has excused himself from the Rossies senior football panel in order to focus on completing exams, before travelling to the US during the summer and beginning a graduate programme back in Ireland afterwards.

“Seán Mullooly has excused himself from the Roscommon Senior Football Panel for the rest of the 2018 season. He starts a three-year graduate programme in September and has his final exams in May of this year,” the county announced on Sunday.

The defender was an integral member of Kevin McStay’s squad as the side claimed the 2017 Connacht championship, before exiting the All-Ireland championship to beaten finalists Mayo in a quarter-final replay.

Niall McInerney and Seán Mullooly celebrate winning the Connacht Senior Football Championship. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Sean and management had a very adult conversation and as we often say life gets in the way of Gaelic Football,” said McStay.

“We wish him well and know we will see him soon again in the primrose and blue.”

The player said he plans to concentrate on club football with Strokestown before making a return in time for 2019.

He said: “I enjoy playing with Roscommon and I hope to be back in 2019 to continue for a good many years, I also want to play a bit with the club before I go travelling.”

