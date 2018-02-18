  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Monday 19 February, 2018
Cavan and Fermanagh continue unbeaten streaks while Derry earn first win of the year

Sunday saw Meath suffer their first defeat of the year in Division 2, Offaly succumb to Derry at Celtic Park and Roscommon claim the FBD League title.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 5:19 PM
8 hours ago 6,834 Views 14 Comments
Division 2

Cavan 2-14

Meath 1-12

CAVAN AND MEATH finally faced off at the third time of asking on Sunday, following two postponements due to adverse weather last weekend.

Andy McEnteeâ€™s side suffered their first loss in the 2018 Allianz National Football League with a disappointing five point defeat at Kingspan Breffini Park in Division 2.

Andy McEntee after the match Meath boss Andy McEntee. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Conor Moynagh and Ciaran Brady bagged goals either side of the break, with Cavan continuing their unbeaten start to the campaign.

They now sit top of the table, one point above both Cork and Down with two wins and a draw, while Meath drop to fourth.

Division 3

Sligo 0-8

Fermanagh 0-13

Meanwhile in Division 3, Fermanagh came away fromÂ Markievicz Park with a five point win on Sunday.

The win bringsÂ Rory Gallagherâ€™s side joint-top following three wins from as many games in 2018.

Sean Quigley Sean Quigley was on the scoresheet for Fermanagh. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The visitors went in four points ahead at the break, however Sligo battled back during a dour affair and went in search of a late equalising goal.

Points fromÂ Sean Quigley and Aidan Breen kept a comfortable distance for the Ulster county, earning a third win in succession.

Derry 1-15

Offaly 0-13

Another of last weekendâ€™s postponed fixtures, Derry and Offaly met at Celtic Park this weekend, withÂ Damian McErlainâ€™s side earning a five point win â€” their first of the year.

Enda Lynn Derry captain Enda Lynn. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The hosts surged into a nine point lead â€” 1-6 to no score â€” early on after just 16 minutes, before a prolonged lapse saw Offaly come back into the affair after the interval.

Derry regained their composure and late second-half scores from Enda Lynn and Niall Toner earned their side a first win of the campaign at the third attempt, following defeats to Longford and Westmeath.

FBD League final

Roscommon 2-16

Galway 3-12

Roscommon denied Galway the chance to make it three FBD League titles in succession on Sunday, as Kevin McStayâ€™s side scored three late points at Dr Hyde Park to come out on top.

Dessie Conneelyâ€™s goal with eight minutes left on the clock looked to tip the game in Galwayâ€™s favour, before a late rally featuring an Enda Smith goal saw the Rossies finish on a high to claim the title in style.

