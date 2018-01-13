  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'An injury can make liars out of us': Cullen coy on O'Brien's return date

The Leinster head coach said he had to make a ‘few tough calls’ this week despite the loss of O’Brien and Garry Ringrose for Glasgow.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 6:00 AM
2 hours ago 1,353 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3795410
O'Brien is now in a race against time to be fit for the Six Nations.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
O'Brien is now in a race against time to be fit for the Six Nations.
O'Brien is now in a race against time to be fit for the Six Nations.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEO CULLEN SAID it is too early to say if Sean O’Brien will be fit to play any part in Ireland’s forthcoming Six Nations campaign after the flanker had a hip operation on Wednesday.

Despite providing assurances that he would shake off the problem in time for the championship opener on 3 February, O’Brien was ruled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Glasgow tomorrow after travelling to see a specialist in the UK earlier in the week.

After rehabilitation work, and a period of three weeks rest, failed to resolve the issue, it was decided that the best course of action was for O’Brien to have what Leinster describe as a ‘small procedure.’

The latest injury setback has almost certainly ruled the 30-year-old out of Ireland’s opening fixtures against France and Italy and makes him a serious doubt for the rest of the championship.

O’Brien will also miss Leinster’s final two Champions Cup pool games, having last played in the round four win over Exeter Chiefs before Christmas.

“Sean has had a small procedure done so hopefully it won’t be too long,” Cullen said yesterday, a little over a week after the player himself had said he was targeting Sunday’s clash with Glasgow as his return date.

What changed?

“The hope was to have him back by now,” Cullen continued. “What changed was he went to see a specialist and they opted to readjust what the thought process was originally.

“An injury can make liars out of us. You can say something is going to take two weeks and it can take two months. You know the way it is. It is hard to be specific and say when you guys ask ‘How long is it going to be?’ I honestly don’t know.”

When pressed on a specific timeline, Cullen was again unable to be exact.

“It’s hard to put a timeline on it,” the head coach added. “Sean is realistic, he looks at the big picture. We’ll see how he comes through, he shouldn’t be a million miles away.”

While the loss of O’Brien is a blow for Leinster, particularly ahead of next week’s trip to Montpellier, Cullen is still at least in a position to name an all-international back row for the visit of Glasgow to the RDS tomorrow [KO 1pm, Sky Sports].

Leo Cullen Cullen speaking during yesterday's press conference. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

After his herculean-like performance against Connacht, Josh van der Flier returns to the side and is joined by Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan, while Tadhg Furlong has recovered from a head knock and an elbow injury to start in the front row.

The big, and interesting, calls come in the back line, however.

Cullen opted for form over experience when selecting Jordan Larmour for his first European start at fullback ahead of Rob Kearney, while James Lowe is in for his Champions Cup bow.

The Kiwi has made a major impression since arriving in November and having scored two tries in three Pro14 appearances, brings another level of x-factor to Leinster’s exciting and dangerous back three which also includes the rejuvenated Fergus McFadden.

On the decision to drop Kearney, Cullen said: “It’s across the board really, there’s a number of guys unlucky to miss out this week, really. It’s a good place the group are in, they’re working hard for each other, which is great, there’s a number of guys who have been unlucky with very close calls, but that’s what we want — a competitive group, all pushing each other on in the same direction.

“You know what the season is like, you have to be prepared for injuries, and key players missing. We’ve a few in other positions that are on the sidelines at the moment, so there were a few tough calls this week.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘He has no boundaries in the way he thinks’: Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour

Aki’s back as Connacht close in on Challenge Cup quarter-finals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing
LEINSTER
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'
'An injury can make liars out of us': Cullen coy on O'Brien's return date
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie