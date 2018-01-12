  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aki's back as Connacht close in on Challenge Cup quarter-finals

He’s one of three Irish internationals returning for Kieran Keane’s men.

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 12 Jan 2018, 12:45 PM
7 hours ago 3,729 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3794417
Bundee Aki returns to the Connacht starting XV.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Bundee Aki returns to the Connacht starting XV.
Bundee Aki returns to the Connacht starting XV.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRISH INTERNATIONALS BUNDEE Aki, Ultan Dillane and Kieran Marmion return to Kieran Keane’s Connacht side as they travel to Sixways to take on Worcester Warriors in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday (Kick off: 3pm).

With James Cannon ruled out through injury, Dillane’s return is a welcome boost to the Connacht pack where he’s joined in the second row by Quinn Roux.

Peter McCabe, who made his first start against Munster, is picked at loosehead alongside Dave Heffernan at hooker and tighthead Conor Carey.

In the back row, Eoghan Masterson returns at blindside having been rested last week, with Jarrad Butler on the openside and captain John Muldoon, who started in Connacht’s last victory in Sixways back in 2009, lining out at number 8.

Marmion returns to form a new half-back pairing with Craig Ronaldson, as Jack Carty is rested from the 23, while the backs are boosted by Aki’s return to form a centre partnership with Tom Farrell.

The back three are Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback, with Darragh Leader and Niyi Adeolokun on the wings.

A win for Connacht will secure top spot in Pool 5 of the competition and a place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Darragh Leader
13. Bundee Aki
12. Tom Farrell
11. Niyi Adeolokun
10. Craig Ronaldson
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Peter McCabe
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Conor Carey
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler
8. John Muldoon (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Denis Coulson
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Naulia Dawai
21. Caolin Blade
22. Eoin Griffin
23. Cian Kelleher

Worcester

15. Josh Adams
14. Perry Humphreys
13. Chris Pennell
12. Ryan Mills
11. Dean Hammond
10. Jamie Shillcock
9. Francois Hougaard

1. Ethan Waller
2. Jack Singleton
3. Simon Kerrod
4. Darren Barry
5. Pierce Phillips
6. David Denton
7. Sam Lewis
8. GJ van Velze

Replacements:

16. Matti Williams
17. Ryan Bower
18. Bi Alo
19. Huw Taylor
20. Matt Cox
21. Michael Dowsett
22. Sam Olver
23. Ben Howard

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Sean O’Brien a doubt for Six Nations following hip operation>

Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie