Aki's back as Connacht close in on Challenge Cup quarter-finals

IRISH INTERNATIONALS BUNDEE Aki, Ultan Dillane and Kieran Marmion return to Kieran Keane’s Connacht side as they travel to Sixways to take on Worcester Warriors in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday (Kick off: 3pm).

With James Cannon ruled out through injury, Dillane’s return is a welcome boost to the Connacht pack where he’s joined in the second row by Quinn Roux.

Peter McCabe, who made his first start against Munster, is picked at loosehead alongside Dave Heffernan at hooker and tighthead Conor Carey.

In the back row, Eoghan Masterson returns at blindside having been rested last week, with Jarrad Butler on the openside and captain John Muldoon, who started in Connacht’s last victory in Sixways back in 2009, lining out at number 8.

Marmion returns to form a new half-back pairing with Craig Ronaldson, as Jack Carty is rested from the 23, while the backs are boosted by Aki’s return to form a centre partnership with Tom Farrell.

The back three are Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback, with Darragh Leader and Niyi Adeolokun on the wings.

A win for Connacht will secure top spot in Pool 5 of the competition and a place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Darragh Leader

13. Bundee Aki

12. Tom Farrell

11. Niyi Adeolokun

10. Craig Ronaldson

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Peter McCabe

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Conor Carey

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler

8. John Muldoon (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Denis Coulson

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Naulia Dawai

21. Caolin Blade

22. Eoin Griffin

23. Cian Kelleher

Worcester

15. Josh Adams

14. Perry Humphreys

13. Chris Pennell

12. Ryan Mills

11. Dean Hammond

10. Jamie Shillcock

9. Francois Hougaard

1. Ethan Waller

2. Jack Singleton

3. Simon Kerrod

4. Darren Barry

5. Pierce Phillips

6. David Denton

7. Sam Lewis

8. GJ van Velze

Replacements:

16. Matti Williams

17. Ryan Bower

18. Bi Alo

19. Huw Taylor

20. Matt Cox

21. Michael Dowsett

22. Sam Olver

23. Ben Howard

