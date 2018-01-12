  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean O'Brien a doubt for Six Nations following hip operation

The Leinster flanker has suffered a setback in his comeback from the injury.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 12 Jan 2018, 12:36 PM
8 hours ago 6,024 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/3794464
O'Brien insisted last week there weren't any concerns over his fitness for the Six Nations.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
O'Brien insisted last week there weren't any concerns over his fitness for the Six Nations.
O'Brien insisted last week there weren't any concerns over his fitness for the Six Nations.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SEAN O’BRIEN WILL now miss the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign after Leinster this afternoon confirmed the flanker has had a small procedure to resolve an ongoing hip issue.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since Leinster’s Champions Cup win over Exeter Chiefs at the Aviva Stadium at the start of December, but had insisted he wasn’t an injury concern for the Six Nations, which gets underway on 3 February.

However, the tightness in his hip has failed to respond to treatment and O’Brien met with a specialist earlier in the week before it was decided going under the knife was the best course of action.

Leinster say the target is to have O’Brien back available ‘during the Six Nations window’, which has raised further doubts over whether he’ll be fit to play any part during the championship.

O’Brien will almost definitely miss the opening two rounds against France and Italy but the break between the visit of Conor O’Shea’s side to Dublin and Ireland’s clash with Wales on 24 February may give the Lion time to recover.

During that period, Leinster have Guinness Pro14 games against Edinburgh, Scarlets and the Kings.

Meanwhile, Adam Byrne’s comeback from a knee injury has received another setback after it was confirmed the winger will have a procedure today in a bid to repair the damage.

Leinster say a return to play timeline for Byrne, who hasn’t played since making his international debut against Argentina in November, will be formalised post-surgery.

Leo Cullen will likely provide further updates on both players when he speaks to the media later this afternoon.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow

Henderson at lock as Ulster grit their teeth for make-or-break clash with La Rochelle

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie