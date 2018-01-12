Henderson at lock as Ulster grit their teeth for make-or-break clash with La Rochelle

ULSTER DIRECTOR OF rugby Les Kiss has made five changes from the side who lost comprehensively to Leinster for tomorrow’s crucial Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle in Kingspan Stadium (Sky Sports, kick-off 13.00).

Despite some patchy form this season, Ulster sit just two points behind the excellent French outfit and could take over top spot in Pool 1 with a win on home turf tomorrow.

To do that, Kiss has named Iain Henderson and Rory Best in the tight five, with Rodney Ah You and Callum Black slotted in as props. Ross Kane was a late addition to the matchday squad, he is named as tighthead cover after Wiehahn Herbst withdrew with a calf problem.

In the back-line, Craig Gilroy and Louis Ludik have been given the nod at right wing and outside centre respectively. Darren Cave’s fine seasonal form sees him take the number 23 jersey on the bench.

Alongside him, out-half Johnny McPhillips will hope to make his European debut. The former Ireland U20 star is out-half cover for Christian Lealiifano, who will play his last match at the Kingspan Stadium before returning to the Brumbies later this month.

There is a tough day in store for the youthful back row containing Nick Timoney and Matty Rea as La Rochelle have packed their big guns. None more potent than number eight Victor Vito.

The travelling XV sees just three changes to La Rochelle’s last home Top14 fixture – a 47 – 6 win over Agen – with captain Jason Eaton and Mathieu Tanguy back in the second row.

The only change in the back-line gives Ulster some reason for hope though. Jeremy Pinzelle goes from wing to out-half with neither Ryan Lamb or Brock James in the matchday squad.

Ulster

15. Charles Piutau

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Louis Ludik

12. Stu McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Christian Lealiifano

9. John Cooney

1. Callum Black

2. Rory Best (Capt)

3. Rodney Ah You

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson

6. Matty Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Kyle McCall

18. Ross Kane

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Chris Henry

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Johnny McPhillips

23. Darren Cave

La Rochelle

15. Kini Murimurivalu

14. Gabriel Lacroix

13. Geoffrey Doumayrou

12. Pierre Aguillon

11. Vincent Rattez

10. Jérémy Sinzelle

9. Alexi Bales

1. Dany Priso

2. Pierre Bourgarit

3. Uini Atonio

4. Jason Eaton

5. Mathieu Tanguy

6. Botia Veivuke

7. Kevin Gourdon

8. Victor Vito

Replacements

16. Jean-Charles Orioli

17. Vincent Pelo

18. Mohamed Boughanmi

19. Gregory Lamboley

20. Afa Amosa

21. Tawera Kerr Barlow

22. Benjamin Nobles

23. Paul Jordaan