Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow

Lowe has impressed so far, scoring two tries in three Pro14 appearances.

JAMES LOWE WILL make his Champions Cup debut against Glasgow Warriors on Sunday [KO 1pm, Sky Sports], while Jordan Larmour’s form has been rewarded with a first European start at fullback.

Leo Cullen has this afternoon named his team to face the Scottish side in this weekend’s round five clash at the RDS, with the Leinster head coach making six changes in total.

While Lowe and Larmour retain their places in the back three, Isa Nacewa returns from injury to captain the eastern province and Johnny Sexton and Luke McGrath resume their half-back partnership.

There is also good news in the front row where Tadhg Furlong has shaken off an elbow problem to start alongside Jack McGrath, who is preferred to Cian Healy on his return from suspension, and Sean Cronin.

Cullen’s decision to stick with Larmour ahead of Rob Kearney is again testament to how highly the academy fullback is rated and underlines the impact he has made during his debut season at senior level.

The former St Andrew’s College student came off the bench in both of the back-to-back games against Exeter Chiefs, but a starting berth on Sunday is a real show of faith from Cullen and Stuart Lancaster.

Lowe, meanwhile, will make his European bow for the province having impressed since arriving from New Zealand before Christmas. He was registered in the Champions Cup squad before the round four game against the Chiefs but wasn’t involved at the Aviva Stadium.

Garry Ringrose’s loss through injury is offset somewhat by the return to fitness of Nacewa, who slots in beside Robbie Henshaw in midfield for what will be his first appearance since the 22-17 win over Exeter last month.

Isa is back. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Devin Toner and Scott Fardy are ever-presents in the second row, while Josh van der Flier returns to the side after being given last week off to partner Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan in the back row.

Kearney has to settle for a bench alongside Healy, Ross Byrne, Dan Leavy and the fit-again James Ryan. Bryan Byrne is also in line for a European debut if he is called upon.

Having won all four outings to date, Leinster are in pole position in Pool 3 and a seventh straight win in both the Pro14 and Champions Cup would be a major step towards the quarter-finals.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Isa Nacewa (captain)

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack McGrath

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Jordi Murphy

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. James Ryan

20. Dan Leavy

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rob Kearney

Glasgow Warriors

15. Ruaridh Jackson

14. Lee Jones

13. Huw Jones

12. Nick Grigg

11. Niko Matawalu

10. Peter Horne

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. George Turner

3. Siosiua Halanukonuka

4. Robert Harley

5. Greg Peterson

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Matt Smith

8. Adam Ashe

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart

17. Alex Allan

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Kiran McDonald

20. Chris Fusaro

21. George Horne

22. Brandon Thomson

23. Henry Pyrgos

