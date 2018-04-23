  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back

The flanker has turned his attention to getting fit for the 2018/19 season.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 23 Apr 2018, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,904 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3974221
O'Brien played just 343 minutes this season.
Image: Ramsey Cardy
O'Brien played just 343 minutes this season.
O'Brien played just 343 minutes this season.
Image: Ramsey Cardy

SEAN O’BRIEN’S INJURY-PLAGUED season is officially over, but the Leinster flanker has vowed to return ‘a new man’ as he faces into another lengthy period of rehabilitation post shoulder surgery.

The 31-year-old has been ridiculously unfortunate with injuries since returning from last summer’s Lions tour, playing just six matches for Leinster and 67 minutes in total since the start of January.

O’Brien missed Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign with a hip injury he sustained against Exeter Chiefs before Christmas, and on his return to action at the start of March, sustained a shoulder problem in the Pro14 draw with Scarlets.

After another period on the sidelines, O’Brien looked set to be fit for Leinster’s two-pronged trophy tilt and Ireland’s tour of Australia in June but suffered a further setback against Benetton a fortnight ago, before going under the knife last Friday.

While surgery means O’Brien will play no further part this season, it was the sensible choice given it now gives him the time to concentrate on getting back to full fitness ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

“Incredibly disappointed for my season to be finished,” he wrote on Instagram earlier.

“I’ve had a tough year fighting with my body both mentally and physically but in a way I’m glad I’ve the chance now to get it right and ready for next season.

“I’ll be a new man and can look forward to so much. Thanks to everyone for your support and messages, means a lot to me.”

As the openside begins another long road back, Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty admits this latest setback is ‘a huge blow’ for the province as they bid to win a first double in the club’s history.

Sean O’Brien He sustained a fresh knock in the Pro14 defeat to Benetton a fortnight ago. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock out injured, Leo Cullen hoped to have O’Brien back on deck for last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets but in attempting to get him back in time, the Tullow native sustained a fresh knock on that vulnerable shoulder.

Fogarty doesn’t feel the process was rushed in any way.

“I don’t think so. The player and the physios will always work very closely and some stages you’re led by the player saying he’s feeling good and in other cases it’s more scientific. They worked very closely, I don’t think he was rushed back into things.

“He needed to try and test it during the weeks and he would have done so in training sessions and he looked and felt good and medically he presented quite well. It was an event in the game and he didn’t quite get there and they’ve got to go in now and fix it and that’s what they’ve done.

“It’s disappointing for Sean and he’s disappointed but he’s planning on his return already. He’ll take some time now to rest and get himself right to come back.”

Despite everything, O’Brien remains upbeat, as Fogarty explains: “I came in this morning and walked up to him, because I hadn’t seen him since his op, and sort of went ‘howya?’ and he had a big smile on his face.

“I think his age is probably a good thing for him, he understands the process now, he understands what he has to do. He is quite relaxed down there. He’ll enjoy some down time but he’ll plan forward. He’s fine, he’s in great form. I was surprised, like you, I thought ‘Jesus, how’s he going to handle this’ but he’s really good.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Leinster hopeful McFadden’s hamstring injury doesn’t rule him out of Bilbao

‘We’re not in the business of hoarding players, we’re here to develop players’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
Lessons and mining vast experience in Leinster doesn't end with place in the final
'It's a serious effort to get back in that timeframe': Henshaw huge for Leinster after shoulder injury
FOOTBALL
Henderson fired up for battle against 'fantastic leader' De Rossi
Henderson fired up for battle against 'fantastic leader' De Rossi
'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
MANCHESTER UNITED
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
LIVERPOOL
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
Quiz: Can you recognise these Liverpool and Roma players from past European clashes?
Klopp calls for Roma respect ahead of Champions League semi-final
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
LEINSTER
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
O'Brien vows to return 'a new man', as Leinster deny flanker was rushed back
Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao
'We're not in the business of hoarding players, we're here to develop players'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie