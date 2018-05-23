This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 24 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roger Federer suggests Serena Williams could be the greatest tennis player of all-time

“She became one of the greatest, if not the greatest tennis player of all time.”

By Business Insider Wednesday 23 May 2018, 11:08 PM
51 minutes ago 854 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4031063
Serena Williams (file pic).
Image: Andrew Patron
Serena Williams (file pic).
Serena Williams (file pic).
Image: Andrew Patron

SERENA WILLIAMS IS preparing to play in the French Open, her first major since having her first child.

To Roger Federer, Williams’ legacy is already cemented, even if she doesn’t add to her decorated career.

Federer suggested to The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay that, to him, Williams is the greatest tennis player of all-time — man or woman.

Federer and Williams are the same age and have both enjoyed nearly unparalleled success, two of the best athletes in any sport, still dominating at ages few expected. Federer compared their dissimilar rises to stardom while calling Williams the greatest of all-time.

“It’s been fascinating to watch,” Federer told Gay. “She had a totally different upbringing — I came up through Switzerland with the federation, she did it with her dad and her sister. It’s an amazing story unto itself — and then she became one of the greatest, if not the greatest tennis player of all time.”

Gay wrote that he asked Federer if he meant the greatest player ever or simply the greatest female ever, and Federer reaffirmed his stance. From Gay:

“I have to ask: Did Federer, considered by some to be the tennis GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), just suggest Serena was the GOAT? Did he mean GOAT on the women’s side — or overall?

“‘Overall,’ Federer clarifies. He ticks off the staggering stats of players like Williams and Steffi Graf, which eclipse those of anyone in men’s tennis, especially when one factors in all of Serena’s doubles titles.”

Gay asked Williams for her response, and she said they could both be considered the GOAT.

“I think we can say that about both of us, respectively,” she said. “He’s done amazing things in his career — I have the utmost respect for him. He’s a wonderful athlete, a great guy. ”

Federer won’t be playing in the French Open this year, but with his career still in full swing and Williams returning to the court, it’s possible that both players add to their legacies in the coming months and possibly years.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

17 World Cup winners among 28 professional contracts for New Zealand women>

‘The only time the Wicklow players would have met or seen the Dublin players is on TV’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
DUNDALK
'Seven games in 21 days is ridiculous'
'Seven games in 21 days is ridiculous'
'I know how hard it is for League of Ireland players to be capped - it's great to see'
Benson's beauty helps Dundalk overcome Waterford to maintain lead at the top
PREMIER LEAGUE
3 things new boss Unai Emery needs to fix at Arsenal
3 things new boss Unai Emery needs to fix at Arsenal
Manchester United named most valuable football team
Paul Pogba evasive over Manchester United future

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie