17 World Cup winners among 28 professional contracts for New Zealand women

THE NEW ZEALAND Rugby Union today confirmed the 28 women who have been awarded professional playing contracts for the 15-a-side Black Ferns.

The group set to earn a salary of up to NZ$45,000 (€26,500) includes 17 of the squad who won the World Cup in Ireland last year.

Among them is the veteran Fiao’o Faamausili, who had planned to retire after playing in a fifth World Cup and focus on her day job as a police officer, but has been included to lend her experience to a youthful group.

“We are thrilled to offer Fi a contract. She is as fit as she’s ever been and is super passionate about being involved,” said Black Ferns coach Glen Moore.

“There are a number of new faces among those named and to have Fi’s skills and experience to call on will be invaluable. She also brings fantastic skills in her position and it’s an area we need to develop with newer players. She can help us with that.”

The NZRU’s announcement today stresses that the one-year retainer (due for renegotiation in 2019) does not guarantee game-time and that two additional contracts could be awarded after a 48-woman training camp in June.

On top of the 28 professional 15-a-side players, New Zealand have around 20 players contracted to play Sevens rugby – including stars of WRWC 2017 Portia Woodman and Kelly Brazier – who will continue to be eligible for the 15-a-side game and the assembly/training fees that involves.

“When you think that there’s going to be 50-odd girls being contracted to play rugby – it’s pretty awesome,” scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge told Stuff.co.nz today.

“It’s cool that the girls have role models now and see the Black Ferns as the New Zealand women’s rugby team and something they can aspire to be.”

Black Ferns central contracts

Backs:

Chelsea Alley (Waikato)

Ariana Bayler (Waikato)

Grace Brooker (Canterbury)

Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)

Krysten Cottrell (Hawke’s Bay)

Ruahei Demant (Auckland)

Kilistina Moata’ane (Otago)

Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali (Counties Manukau)

Kristina Sue (Manawatu)

Renee Wickliffe (Bay of Plenty)

Selica Winiata (Manawatu)

Forwards:

Eloise Blackwell (Auckland)

Les Elder (Bay of Plenty)

Fiao’o Faamausili (Auckland)

Harono Iringa (Counties Manukau)

Aldora Itunu (Auckland)

Linda Itunu (Auckland)

Pip Love (Canterbury)

Charmaine McMenamin (Auckland)

Toka Natua (Waikato)

Joanah Ngan Woo (Wellington)

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (Counties Manukau)

Aleisha Nelson (Auckland)

Marcelle Parkes (Wellington)

Leilani Perese (Counties Manukau)

Dhys Faleafaga (Wellington)

Aroha Savage (Counties Manukau)

Charmaine Smith (Auckland)