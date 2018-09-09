This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm going to continue to fight for women,' vows Serena after US Open final controversy

Williams accuses umpire Carlos Ramos of sexism after she was penalised in her defeat to Naomi Osaka.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 10:15 AM
38 minutes ago 8,774 Views 28 Comments
http://the42.ie/4226468

SERENA WILLIAMS VOWED to continue to fight for women after an on-court controversy with umpire Carlos Ramos overshadowed Saturday night’s US Open final.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, 20, won her first Grand Slam crown, beating Williams 6-2 6-4 in New York.

But the final descended into controversy in the second set as Williams was handed three code violations by Ramos — the last of which was assessed after she called the umpire ‘a thief’ and which resulted in her forfeiting a game.

Williams’ furious response followed an earlier warning after Ramos deemed that her coach Patrick Mouratoglou was using hand signals in an attempt to communicate with her from the stands. She was later assessed a point penalty for smashing her racket, before the umpire handed her the final penalty for verbal abuse.

Speaking to the supervisor and the tournament referee on court, Williams could be heard saying, “That’s not right. This is not fair.

“This has happened to me too many times. This is not fair. This is not fair. To lose a game for saying that is not fair. It’s really not.

“Do you know how many other men do things? They do much worse than that. This is not fair. There’s a lot of men out here who have said a lot of things and because they are men, it doesn’t happen to them.”

And Williams, who was chasing a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam singles title, doubled down on her accusations of sexism in the post-match press conference when she was asked if there was anything she would change, given the opportunity.

“You definitely can’t go back in time, but I can’t sit here and say I wouldn’t say he’s a thief because I thought he took a game from me.

“But I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things and I’m here fighting for women’s rights and for women’s equality and for all kinds of stuff, and for me to say ‘thief’ and for him to take a game? It made me feel like it was a sexist remark. I mean, he’s never taken a game from a man because they said ‘thief’. For me, it blows my mind.

“But I’m going to continue to fight for women, to fight for us to have equal — like, [Alize] Cornet should be able to take her shirt off without getting a fine. This is outrageous.

“I just feel like the fact that I have to go through this is just an example for the next person that has emotions and that want to express themselves and they want to be a strong woman and they’re going to be allowed to do that because of today.

“Maybe it didn’t work out for me but it’s going to work out for the next person.”

In a statement, the US Open said that Ramos’s decision to hand Williams a game penalty could not be reviewed by the tournament referee or supervisor.

“On the fifth point in the second game of the second set between Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, the chair umpire witnessed coaching taking place from Williams’ coach. Even though her coach has admitted to coaching, Williams has made it clear that she did not receive any coaching. Nevertheless, in accordance with the rules, Williams was assessed a Code Violation, resulting in a warning. 

“At the completion of the fifth game of the second set, Williams was assessed a second code violation for racquet abuse, which required a point penalty. 

“At the changeover, at 4-3, Williams was assessed a third code violation for verbal abuse in the judgment of the umpire, which then required a game penalty. 

“The chair umpire’s decision was final and not reviewable by the Tournament Referee or the Grand Slam Supervisor who were called to the court at that time.”

In a statement of their own, the Women’s Tennis Association said that “there are matters that need to be looked into that took place during the match. 

“For tonight, it is time to celebrate these two amazing players, both of whom have great integrity. 

“Naomi is a deserving champion and Serena at all times plays with class and makes us proud.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    There's always someone worse off: Iceland hit for six in Nations League opener
    There's always someone worse off: Iceland hit for six in Nations League opener
    Pjanic admits Bosnia 'a little bit lucky' as Michael O'Neill laments 'sore' home defeat
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery's Arsenal âfeels like a new clubâ - Bellerin
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    The world record 'throw-in specialist' looking to help Klopp's Liverpool towards the title
    Chelsea boss found out he was sacked by Napoli on TV
    BOXING
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie