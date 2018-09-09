This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Naomi Osaka wins US Open as Serena Williams implodes, labels the umpire 'a thief'

The US Open final descended to farce as Serena Williams’ outbursts overshadowed Naomi Osaka’s historic win.

By AFP Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 12:42 AM
50 minutes ago 1,742 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4226381

NAOMI OSAKA BECAME the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title on Saturday as her idol Serena Williams angrily imploded, calling the chair umpire in the US Open final “a thief”.

Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams’s second-set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos’s warning for receiving coaching from her box.

When a second code violation for racquet abuse was handed out to her — along with a point penalty for a second violation — Williams exploded.

She tearfully accused him of being a “thief” and angrily demanded an apology from the official.

“You’re attacking my character,” she said. “You will never, ever be on another court of mine. You are the liar,” she fumed. “You stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!”

Ramos duly handed her a game penalty that put Osaka one game from victory at 5-3 in the second set.

Williams won the next game, and continued her tearful remonstrations with a supervisor on the changeover.

But Osaka — who displayed not only a stellar game but remarkable poise throughout — held serve to seal a historic win for her country.

Williams, seeking a first Grand Slam title since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 2017, was denied a 24th Grand Slam title that would have matched Margaret Court’s all-time record.

As the pro-Williams crowed booed the announcers at the trophy presentation, Osaka was tearing up herself, but Williams urged the spectators to show the young champion respect.

“She played well,” Williams said, pausing to compose herself. “This is her first Grand Slam. “I know you guys were here rooting, but let’s make this the best moment we can. Let’s give everyone the credit where credit is due. Let’s not boo any more.

“Congratulations Naomi,” said Williams, who later said Osaka played an “amazing” match.

When it was Osaka’s turn she seemed at a loss.

“I know everyone was cheering for her and I’m sorry it had to end like this,” she said.

“It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals,” she added, turning to Williams herself. “I’m really grateful I was able to play with you, thank you.”

Williams’s tantrum overshadowed an outstanding performance from Osaka, who made her second career title a Grand Slam after winning her first at Indian Wells in March.

A match with history at stake for both players got off to a tense start.

Williams blinked first, double-faulting on break point to give Osaka a 2-1 lead.

After a confident hold punctuated by a 106 mph ace Osaka broke again to lead 4-1, silencing the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

They came to life again as Williams gained her first break chance, which Osaka saved with a 117 mph service winner. Williams squandered one more chance before Osaka sealed the hold with another big serve, offering a Serena-style “C’mon!”

It was in the second game of the second set that Williams was warned for receiving coaching, a charge she vigorously denied.

“I don’t cheat to win,” she said. “I’d rather lose.”

However, Williams’ trainer Patrick Mouratoglou later confirmed to ESPN that he was indeed guilty of coaching, suggesting Williams may not even have seen his gesture from the court:

I’m honest, I was coaching. I don’t think [Serena] looked at me, so that’s why she didn’t think I was. But I was, like 100% of the coaches on 100% of the matches. So we have to stop this hypocrite thing. “[Osaka’s coach] was coaching every point too.

She was up 2-1 on the changeover when she spoke again with Ramos appearing to smooth things over, and she finally found a way to break Osaka for a 3-1 lead.

The tranquility didn’t last long. When Osaka broke back with the aid of two double faults and a backhand into the net from Williams, the American smashed her racquet to the court. A second code violation came with a point penalty to start the next game that sent her into orbit.

“I didn’t get coaching. I haven’t cheated in my life. I stand for what’s right,” insisted Williams as they headed into the sixth game – in which Osaka held at love.

Tennis: US Open Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

After Osaka broke for a 4-3 lead Williams continued her verbal assault on Ramos, who docked her a game for a third violation that put Osaka up 5-3.

It’s not the first time emotional outbursts have cost Williams at the US Open. Her ugly rant at a line judge marred Kim Clijsters’s semi-final win over her in 2009 and she infamously called chair umpire Eva Asderaki “unattractive inside” in a tantrum during her 2011 final loss to Samantha Stosur.

Williams said she didn’t know if she would have managed to turn things around if the dispute with Ramos had not occurred.

“I feel like she was playing really well, but I feel like I really needed to do a lot to change in that match to try to come out front, to try to come out on top,” she said.

“It’s hard to say because I always fight till the end and I always try to come back, no matter what.”

© Agence France-Presse

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    There's always someone worse off: Iceland hit for six in Nations League opener
    There's always someone worse off: Iceland hit for six in Nations League opener
    Pjanic admits Bosnia 'a little bit lucky' as Michael O'Neill laments 'sore' home defeat
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery's Arsenal âfeels like a new clubâ - Bellerin
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    The world record 'throw-in specialist' looking to help Klopp's Liverpool towards the title
    Chelsea boss found out he was sacked by Napoli on TV
    BOXING
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire
    Kell Brook says time is running out to make grudge match with 'little b**ch' Khan

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie