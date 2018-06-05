This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'What next? A cold for Firmino?' - Ramos responds to Karius concussion claims

The Spanish defender issued a sarcastic response to claims that Loris Karius sustained a serious injury during the Champions League final.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,638 Views 25 Comments
http://the42.ie/4054405
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Image: Angel Martinez
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Image: Angel Martinez

SERGIO RAMOS HAS hit back at the furore surrounding his actions in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah sustained a dislocated shoulder during the Reds’ 3-1 defeat in Ukraine, after a tangle with the Spain international.

It has now been claimed that goalkeeper Loris Karius sustained a concussion after being elbowed by Ramos, and the centre-back has defended himself, insisting that the claims can only get more outlandish from here on in.

“Damn, they’ve given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing,” he told reporters.

“I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified. I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

“After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash. I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him.”

Of course, Karius made two costly errors during the encounter, each coming after the encounter with Ramos.

Initially, the goalkeeper threw the ball out, only for it to be intercepted by Karim Benzema for Real’s first goal, before he fumbled a long-range effort from Gareth Bale to give Real their third goal.

Following the encounter, Salah’s fitness has been the subject of much debate, but he is expected to play in the World Cup with Egypt this summer.

And Ramos insists that the forward could have played on, had he been given a pain-killing injecion.

“I spoke with Salah through messages, and he was quite good,” he added. “He could have played if he got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.

“I don’t know if it’s because you’re at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way.”

Italian legend Buffon slapped with three-match European ban over referee rant

Lichtsteiner announced as Unai Emery’s first Arsenal signing

