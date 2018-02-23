  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban

The experienced Croatian defender has been given the suspension after testing positive for the steroid dehydroepiandrosterone.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Feb 2018, 11:55 AM
2 hours ago 4,335 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3867911
Srna won't be able to play until August of this year.
Srna won't be able to play until August of this year.
Srna won't be able to play until August of this year.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK DEFENDER Darijo Srna has been handed a 17-month ban for failing a drugs test.

Srna withdrew from first-team action after Shakhtar’s 2-1 win over Napoli in September after it emerged he had returned adverse findings in an out-of-competition test last March.

The former Croatia captain’s suspension has been backdated to when he failed the test, meaning Srna, 35, will be eligible to return to action on 22 August this year.

The National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine (NADCU) confirmed in a statement Srna had tested positive for the steroid dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

DHEA occurs naturally in humans but the NADCU said in a statement that the full-back’s sample had given “atypical results of the endogenous steroid”.

Srna denied knowingly taking a banned substance but agreed to take himself out of competitive football when informed of the findings.

The NADCU found “no significant guilt or negligence of the athlete in the violation” and cited this as a reason for showing a degree of leniency towards Srna in its ruling.

After reporting the unfavourable outcome of the analysis and allegations of [an] anti-doping rule violation on September 18, 2017, Mr Srna voluntarily accepted a temporary suspension from September 22, 2017,” the statement read.

“Mr Srna acknowledged that he had violated (unintentionally) anti-doping rules. After examining the source of the adverse result of the analysis, NADC took note of Mr Srna’s explanation of the circumstances that preceded the testing, and concluded that there was no significant guilty or negligence of the athlete in the violation.”

The NADCU statement added that Srna will be allowed to resume training with Shakhtar on 22 June, two months prior to his return.

Despite their captain’s absence, Shakhtar reached the last 16 of the Champions League, where they claimed a 2-1 first-leg win over Roma on Wednesday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Go watch Black Panther’ – Dortmund’s Michy Batshuayi slams Italian fans for monkey chants

Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
FOOTBALL
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
Roy Keane slams Jack Wilshere: 'He is the most over-rated player on the planet'
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
LEINSTER
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, heâs got to get to 50 caps somehow'
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, he’s got to get to 50 caps somehow'
Ringrose returns for Leinster as Frawley set for first start against the Kings
'I kind of feel blessed that I got the opportunity to see what the real working world is like'
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
Jumpy off-field, unshakable on it: Dan Leavy is ready for the biggest game of his career
'One opposition coach has tried to create that story': Schmidt defends Ireland's creative powers

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie