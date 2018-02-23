  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Go watch Black Panther' - Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi slams Italian fans for monkey chants

The on-loan Chelsea striker has criticised the Atalanta supporters after last night’s Europa League game.

By AFP Friday 23 Feb 2018, 10:04 AM
3 hours ago 4,033 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3867595
Batshuayi with Atalanta's Marten de Roon last night.
Image: ELISABETTA BARACCHI
Batshuayi with Atalanta's Marten de Roon last night.
Batshuayi with Atalanta's Marten de Roon last night.
Image: ELISABETTA BARACCHI

BORUSSIA DORTMUND STRIKER Michy Batshuayi has accused Atalanta fans of racist abuse after his team’s Europa League match in Lombardy.

The Belgian international, who is on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, wrote on Twitter that he heard “monkey noises” from the Atalanta supporters.

He tweeted: “2018 and still racists [make] monkey noises in the stands… really?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through… #SayNoToRacism. #GoWatchBlackPanther.”

Atalanta were given a one-match stand closure last month, suspended for a year, after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was subjected to racist abuse.

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi later apologised to the Dortmund striker.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t hear them. If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen,” said Percassi.

German side Dortmund grabbed a 1-1 second-leg draw through a late equaliser from Marcel Schmelzer to progress to the last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate victory, after the 24-year-old Batshuayi had scored twice in the opening game.

Watch highlights of the game below:

Source: Zinedine Zidane/YouTube

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Roy Keane slams Jack Wilshere: ‘He is the most over-rated player on the planet’

Non-league sensation who flirted with Liverpool out to resurrect his career in Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
FOOTBALL
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
Roy Keane slams Jack Wilshere: 'He is the most over-rated player on the planet'
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
SIX NATIONS
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Wales preview with TomÃ¡s O'Leary
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Wales preview with Tomás O'Leary
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
Jumpy off-field, unshakable on it: Dan Leavy is ready for the biggest game of his career
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Shelbourne's new jersey pays lovely tribute to U16 player who tragically passed away
Shelbourne's new jersey pays lovely tribute to U16 player who tragically passed away
'If you're only involved to get something back for personal gain, you should just get the f**k out'
Cork striker receives one-match ban after controversial red card

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie