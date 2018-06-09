This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant Burke's brace helps Rovers batter Bray

The Ireland international found back of the twice as he capped a remarkable few weeks.

By Dave Donnelly Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 8:52 PM
7 minutes ago 139 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4062599
Graham Burke has his goal-scoring boots on of late.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Graham Burke has his goal-scoring boots on of late.
Graham Burke has his goal-scoring boots on of late.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 5

Bray Wanderers 0

Dave Donnelly reports from Tallaght Stadium

TWO GOALS FROM Graham Burke and one each for Sam Bone, Dan Carr and Dave McAllister saw Shamrock Rovers belatedly put ten-man Bray Wanderers to the sword at Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops led early on in last week’s 5-2 defeat here at the hands of Dundalk, and they had to wait just four minutes to edge in front against the Seagulls, manager for the first time by Martin Russell.

Graham Burke – returning to the starting line-up after making a goalscoring start to his Ireland career – floated in a free kick that Bray keeper Evan Moran did well to bat away.

He couldn’t do anything about 17-year-old Brandon Kavanagh’s low volley, however, but defender Conor Kenna could, somehow smuggling the ball onto the top of the net.

It was a save of Gordon Banks-like quality as Kenna deflected the firm drive over, but alas referee Anthony Buttimer spotted the handball, brandished the red card and Burke applied the finish.

Moran did brilliantly to save Burke’s low shot and even better to get something behind Dan Carr’s follow-up, enough to allow right-back Daniel McKenna to cover and clear off the line.

A corner routine saw Burke pick out Brandon Kavanagh on the edge of the box and he caught the ball on the full volley, but again Moran got down to pull off an impressive stop.

Rovers were more clinical after the break, and Sam Bone made it 2-0 with a sweet low strike that left Moran with no chance.

Brandon Kavanagh put number three on a plate for Burke as he unselfishly teed up the striker for an easy finish, before sub Sean Boyd did likewise for Carr.

Dave McAllister put the icing on the cake late on as Burke teed him up to shoot from distance and he lashed a low shot into the corner.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Bazunu; Boyle, O’Brien, Grace, S Kavanagh; Bone (A Bolger 73), G Bolger (McAllister 79), B Kavanagh (Boyd 78), Coustrain, Burke; Carr
BRAY WANDERERS: Moran; Gibbons, Kenna, Heaney, Lynch; McKenna, O’Conor, McCabe (Gorman 51); Kelly, Galvin, Coughlan (Pender 71).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).

