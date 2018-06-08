This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster CEO Logan to stand down ahead of next season

CEO since 2010, Logan counts Kingspan Stadium as his major achievement as the province’s figurehead.

By Sean Farrell Friday 8 Jun 2018, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,876 Views 14 Comments
Image: Darren Kidd
Image: Darren Kidd

ULSTER RUGBY WILL recruit a new CEO this summer as Shane Logan today announced his intention to step down after eight years as the figurehead of the northern province.

Logan’s move comes at the end of a severely testing season for Ulster in which they failed to escape their Champions Cup pool and also missed out on the Pro14 playoffs.

A fourth-place finish in Pro14 Conference B, however, did at least provide the opening for Ulster to qualify for next season’s Champions Cup with a playoff win over Ospreys.

In a campaign overshadowed by the trial, and ultimate acquittal, of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding the problems were manifold off the field too with the sacking of director of rugby Les Kiss, the departure of head coach Jono Gibbes and a struggle to recruit a senior out-half to replace Jackson.

In his parting statement, Logan cited the renovation of Ravenhill, now Kingspan Stadium, and the financial state of the province as stand-out achievements of a tenure that showed an annual profit in seven of his eight years.

We have been able to build a fine stadium, repay our debts, deliver consistent profit and strong commercial growth. This is now allowing us to invest in our clubs, schools and very significantly in our Academy.

“In terms of win ratios, the senior Ulster Team has become more competitive but I am as disappointed as anybody not to have landed that elusive trophy.”

As Ulster begin the search for a replacement, IRFU CEO Philip Browne thanked Logan for his dedication.

“Having strong, financially secure provinces is vital to Irish Rugby, and Shane has worked with teams, managers, sponsors, government and other sports effectively over eight years at Ulster Rugby. We thank Shane for his dedication to Ulster Rugby and are sorry to see him go, but wish him all the very best for the future.”

Logan will depart his role in August, continuing the ‘day-to-day running of the business’ until that point.

