  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shane Long on the scoresheet with deft finish but Welbeck double sinks Southampton

Long scored just his second Premier League goal of the season, but Arsenal rallied to snatch all three points at the Emirates.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 4:32 PM
34 minutes ago 1,412 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3947088

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring the winner for Arsenal on Sunday. Source: Nigel French

DANNY WELBECK SCORED twice as Arsenal stretched their winning run in all competitions to six games with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over relegation-threatened Southampton.

Playing at home for a fifth successive outing, Arsene Wenger’s side eventually prevailed in a see-saw contest to record their 150th league victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck was the hero for the hosts, the forward on hand at the back post to nod home Alex Iwobi’s deep cross for the winner just moments after he had failed to convert a glaring opportunity inside the six-yard box.

The England international had found the net in the first half too, his deflected drive making it 2-1 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s poked finish had cancelled out Shane Long’s early opener for the visitors.

Substitute Charlie Austin appeared to have grabbed a point when he scored within two minutes of his introduction, the striker on hand to turn home Cedric’s cross, but the Saints could not hold on and they remain in the drop zone, three points adrift of safety.

Jack Stephens saw red for shoving Jack Wilshere in the face in an eventful conclusion, while Arsenal also finished the game down to 10 after Mohamed Elneny’s dismissal for violent conduct in the aftermath.

Defeat was tough on Southampton, who had seen Hector Bellerin clear James Ward-Prowse’s goal-bound effort off the line before they caught their hosts sleeping at the back to take the lead.

Cedric’s cross appeared easy for Arsenal to deal with, yet a mix-up between Shkodran Mustafi and Petr Cech allowed the alert Long to squeeze ahead of the former and stab the ball in from close range.

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Long gave Southampton the lead after 17 minutes with a deft finish. Source: Nigel French

Yet the opening goal only served to kick-start Wenger’s side out of their slumbering state.

Welbeck’s clever touch presented Aubameyang with the chance to prod the ball beyond the advancing Alex McCarthy for his sixth league goal of the campaign and, after setting up the equaliser, the former fired his side ahead with a right-footed drive that clipped defender Maya Yoshida’s leg.

McCarthy had little chance with the goal but did at least keep the gap at one in the early stages of the second half, turning away shots from Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka in quick succession, though it was far from one-way traffic.

Cech repelled firm drives from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Wesley Hoedt but required assistance from Elneny to keep out a header from Stephens, the Egyptian midfielder – stationed on the back post for a corner – nodding the ball clear with his keeper beaten.

Long saw a potential equaliser chalked off for offside before Austin’s immediate impact off the bench, the striker’s close-range finish raising Southampton’s hopes of picking up at least a point in their fight for survival.

Yet they will return to the south coast with nothing to show for their efforts, Welbeck heading in the game’s decisive fifth goal before tensions boiled over during added time.

Stephens was shown a straight red by referee Andre Marriner for reacting to Wilshere’s jersey pull, with Elneny quickly following the Southampton defender down the tunnel after raising his hands to Cedric.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Celtic now just one win away from Scottish Premiership title as treble dream continues

‘I saw people taking drugs, taking tablets and drinking. I said, ‘I don’t want this life”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
RORY MCILROY
'I've been waiting for this chance' - McIlroy ready for Masters redemption
'I've been waiting for this chance' - McIlroy ready for Masters redemption
Reed soars to three-stroke lead over McIlroy at Masters
Reed it and sleep! Patrick heads to bed with two-shot lead at the Masters
LEINSTER
Far from perfect, but Cullen pleased as Leinster maintain winning momentum
Far from perfect, but Cullen pleased as Leinster maintain winning momentum
'Everyone knows what's at stake - a sloppy performance opens the door for somebody else'
'Hopefully it won't be anything too major': Ruddock suffers fresh injury setback
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shane Long on the scoresheet with deft finish but Welbeck double sinks Southampton
Shane Long on the scoresheet with deft finish but Welbeck double sinks Southampton
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
MANCHESTER CITY
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie