Celtic now just one win away from Scottish Premiership title as treble dream continues

CELTIC SUCCEEDED IN maintaining their 13 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, with substitute Leigh Griffiths’ strike just after the break the difference against Hamilton Academical.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will now turn their attention immediately to next Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with rivals Rangers at Hamden Park, with Sunday’s victory meaning his side are just one more win away from the title as they attempt to secure back-to-back trebles.

Callum McGregor gave the Hoops a third minute lead at New Douglas Park, before Rakish Bingham levelled 15 minutes later.

The hosts had to play the entire second half with 10 men, with midfielder Darren Lyon seeing red for two bookable offences four minutes before the interval.

A big hug from the manager for Celtic's match-winner Leigh Griffiths ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Z6OzGqzIvo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2018

Rodgers’ side pounced on their numerical advantage immediately after the break, with Griffiths restoring the defending champions’ less than a minute after being brought off the bench to make it 2-1 with a pinpoint header.

Celtic remain top of the table with just five games to go — 13 points ahead of second-placed Rangers who they face in the final four of the Scottish Cup in a weeks’ time.

Rodgers claimed a treble during his first campaign in Glasgow last season. Following November’s League Cup final win over Motherwell, the former Swansea and Liverpool boss is on course to repeat the feat again this year.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!