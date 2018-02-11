  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lowry only Irishman to make the cut in California as Johnson and Potter take the lead

Ted Potter Jr. flirted with a 59 as he moved into a share of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am lead with Dustin Johnson.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 11:10 AM
49 minutes ago 664 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3846100
Shane Lowry.
Image: Richard Sellers
Shane Lowry.
Shane Lowry.
Image: Richard Sellers

SHANE LOWRY MADE the cut heading into the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday evening, as Dustin Johnson and Ted Potter Jr. took the lead.

A late birdie helped Johnson retain a share of lead as Potter Jr. surged in stunning fashion.

Lowry, meanwhile, survived as the only Irish golfer to progress as four-time champion Rory McIlroy followed a five-putt on Friday with a disappointing par 72 as he exited on his first appearance on the PGA Tour this season.

Offaly native Lowry hit a total of four birdies on his front nine, before managing two more alongside a pair of birdies.

Paul Dunne finished in California on five over par, while Padraig Harrington concluded with a one-under 71 in Round 3.

World number one Johnson carded a two-under 70 on Pebble Beach Golf Links to sit at 14 under after the third round.

The American, a two-time winner of the PGA Tour event, was four under through seven holes, but he struggled on the back nine before making a 10-footer for birdie at 18.

Pebble Beach Golf Dustin Johnson. Source: Eric Risberg

Johnson held a share of the overnight lead and, alongside Potter, the duo will carry a two-shot advantage into the final round.

The day belonged to Potter – whose only PGA Tour win came in 2012 – as he fired a nine-under 62 on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club course.

Beginning on the back nine, he made four straight birdies and another at 15 before an eagle at 16.

The 34-year-old was flirting with a 59 after another four birdies to start the front nine, but he finished bogey-bogey.

Australian Jason Day (69 on Pebble Beach) and Troy Merritt (69 on Monterey) are tied for third at 12 under, while a shot behind them are Spanish world number two Jon Rahm, Steve Stricker and Patrick Rodgers.

Four-time champion Phil Mickelson continued his strong showing with a 72 on Pebble Beach leaving him in a tie for ninth while last year’s winner, Jordan Spieth, is at seven under.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Johnson shares lead as McIlroy five-putts after two rounds at Pebble Beach

How the 2013 Irish Amateur Open champion wound up as fitness coach with the Laois footballers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Just the four for Aguero as unstoppable Man City thump Leicester
Hernandez on the mark as West Ham end winless run to ease pressure on Moyes
Match-winner Kane is 'a blessing and our future', says Pochettino
DUBLIN
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
ITALY
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
Schmidt's Ireland quietly confident as they move 'in the right direction'
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
IRELAND
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
'Keith Earls has gotten a little bit older, he hasn’t gotten any slower' -- Schmidt
Outlook on Henshaw not promising but SOB closes in on Ireland return
HURLING
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie