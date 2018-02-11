Lowry only Irishman to make the cut in California as Johnson and Potter take the lead

SHANE LOWRY MADE the cut heading into the final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday evening, as Dustin Johnson and Ted Potter Jr. took the lead.
A late birdie helped Johnson retain a share of lead as Potter Jr. surged in stunning fashion.
Lowry, meanwhile, survived as the only Irish golfer to progress as four-time champion Rory McIlroy followed a five-putt on Friday with a disappointing par 72 as he exited on his first appearance on the PGA Tour this season.
Offaly native Lowry hit a total of four birdies on his front nine, before managing two more alongside a pair of birdies.
Paul Dunne finished in California on five over par, while Padraig Harrington concluded with a one-under 71 in Round 3.
World number one Johnson carded a two-under 70 on Pebble Beach Golf Links to sit at 14 under after the third round.
The American, a two-time winner of the PGA Tour event, was four under through seven holes, but he struggled on the back nine before making a 10-footer for birdie at 18.
Johnson held a share of the overnight lead and, alongside Potter, the duo will carry a two-shot advantage into the final round.
The day belonged to Potter – whose only PGA Tour win came in 2012 – as he fired a nine-under 62 on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club course.
Beginning on the back nine, he made four straight birdies and another at 15 before an eagle at 16.
The 34-year-old was flirting with a 59 after another four birdies to start the front nine, but he finished bogey-bogey.
Australian Jason Day (69 on Pebble Beach) and Troy Merritt (69 on Monterey) are tied for third at 12 under, while a shot behind them are Spanish world number two Jon Rahm, Steve Stricker and Patrick Rodgers.
Four-time champion Phil Mickelson continued his strong showing with a 72 on Pebble Beach leaving him in a tie for ninth while last year’s winner, Jordan Spieth, is at seven under.
