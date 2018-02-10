Johnson shares lead as McIlroy five-putts after two rounds at Pebble Beach

McIlroy carded four bogeys and dropped two shots in California yesterday.

RORY MCILROY CARDED a 74 to slip back to one under as he endured a forgettable few moments on the par-four fifth hole during the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Making his first PGA Tour appearance of the year, the four-time major champion had an eagle putt at the hole, but left with a double bogey after an implosion, before two more bogeys followed to finish his round.

Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, fired a seven-under 64 to climb into a share of the lead on Friday.

The world number one made eight birdies on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club course to move into 12 under in California on Friday.

A two-time winner of the PGA Tour event, Johnson started on the back nine and holed five birdies, before three in four helped him into the lead.

Johnson has made a fine start to this year, winning the Tournament of Champions before a top-10 finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Joining him atop the leaderboard is fellow American Beau Hossler, who carded a five-under 67 on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Hossler backed up his opening-round 65 with a bogey-free Friday. Troy Merritt (67 on Spyglass Hill) and Julian Suri (67 on Monterey Peninsula) are two shots back in a tie for third.

A further shot adrift are the likes of four-time champion Phil Mickelson, Spaniard Jon Rahm and Australian Jason Day.

Rahm, the in-form world number two, carded a second straight 67 to be in the six-man group at nine under.

Day and Mickelson fired six-under 65s on Monterey Peninsula, with Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman and Steve Stricker joining the group in a tie for fifth.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth managed to get going, shooting a five-under 66 on Monterey Peninsula to be tied for 23rd.

