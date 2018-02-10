  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Johnson shares lead as McIlroy five-putts after two rounds at Pebble Beach

Making his first PGA Tour appearance of the Year, Rory McIlroy had an eagle putt at the hole on Friday, but left with a double bogey.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 9:52 AM
2 hours ago 1,907 Views 3 Comments
McIlroy carded four bogeys and dropped two shots in California yesterday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
McIlroy carded four bogeys and dropped two shots in California yesterday.
McIlroy carded four bogeys and dropped two shots in California yesterday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RORY MCILROY CARDED a 74 to slip back to one under as he endured a forgettable few moments on the par-four fifth hole during the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Making his first PGA Tour appearance of the year, the four-time major champion had an eagle putt at the hole, but left with a double bogey after an implosion, before two more bogeys followed to finish his round.

Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, fired a seven-under 64 to climb into a share of the lead on Friday.

The world number one made eight birdies on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club course to move into 12 under in California on Friday.

A two-time winner of the PGA Tour event, Johnson started on the back nine and holed five birdies, before three in four helped him into the lead.

Johnson has made a fine start to this year, winning the Tournament of Champions before a top-10 finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Joining him atop the leaderboard is fellow American Beau Hossler, who carded a five-under 67 on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Hossler backed up his opening-round 65 with a bogey-free Friday. Troy Merritt (67 on Spyglass Hill) and Julian Suri (67 on Monterey Peninsula) are two shots back in a tie for third.

A further shot adrift are the likes of four-time champion Phil Mickelson, Spaniard Jon Rahm and Australian Jason Day.

Rahm, the in-form world number two, carded a second straight 67 to be in the six-man group at nine under.

Day and Mickelson fired six-under 65s on Monterey Peninsula, with Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman and Steve Stricker joining the group in a tie for fifth.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth managed to get going, shooting a five-under 66 on Monterey Peninsula to be tied for 23rd.

How the 2013 Irish Amateur Open champion wound up as fitness coach with the Laois footballers

Tiger Woods relieved to be 'pain free' as he continues his comeback

