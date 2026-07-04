JURGEN KLOPP INSISTED Saturday he was recharged and “ready” for what he said would be “intensive discussions” over becoming the new coach of Germany.
Klopp told the German FA (DFB) Friday that he was “fundamentally willing” to take over as Germany’s coach after Julian Nagelsmann resigned.
Nagelsmann, who had a contract until 2028, stepped down just four days after Germany’s disappointing last-32 World Cup exit to Paraguay.
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Klopp, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager, is under contract as the Red Bull conglomerate’s head of global football, but Sky Germany reports he has a verbal agreement which would allow him to leave to take up the Germany job.
Speaking on Magenta TV, for whom he was working as a World Cup pundit, Klopp said: “The timing isn’t perfect right now.
“Nevertheless, it’s better than it has ever been. By now, I’m more than recharged. So, I’m ready.”
Klopp added: “I have an existing contract with Red Bull. I like to honour contracts.
“But I am interested in talks. They would have to be intensive discussions. The problems we currently have don’t hinge on Julian Nagelsmann.
“We have to fundamentally change things now. Whether it ends up being me or whoever else it might be, that doesn’t change the fact that changes are necessary.”
Klopp said he would also need to talk with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.
“German football is close to his heart. Red Bull needs to come out of this situation cleanly. It’s not that easy to get out of it,” said Klopp, who led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League honours.
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Recharged Jurgen Klopp says he's ready for Germany coach talks
JURGEN KLOPP INSISTED Saturday he was recharged and “ready” for what he said would be “intensive discussions” over becoming the new coach of Germany.
Klopp told the German FA (DFB) Friday that he was “fundamentally willing” to take over as Germany’s coach after Julian Nagelsmann resigned.
Nagelsmann, who had a contract until 2028, stepped down just four days after Germany’s disappointing last-32 World Cup exit to Paraguay.
Klopp, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager, is under contract as the Red Bull conglomerate’s head of global football, but Sky Germany reports he has a verbal agreement which would allow him to leave to take up the Germany job.
Speaking on Magenta TV, for whom he was working as a World Cup pundit, Klopp said: “The timing isn’t perfect right now.
“Nevertheless, it’s better than it has ever been. By now, I’m more than recharged. So, I’m ready.”
Klopp added: “I have an existing contract with Red Bull. I like to honour contracts.
“But I am interested in talks. They would have to be intensive discussions. The problems we currently have don’t hinge on Julian Nagelsmann.
“We have to fundamentally change things now. Whether it ends up being me or whoever else it might be, that doesn’t change the fact that changes are necessary.”
Klopp said he would also need to talk with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.
“German football is close to his heart. Red Bull needs to come out of this situation cleanly. It’s not that easy to get out of it,” said Klopp, who led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League honours.
– © AFP 2026
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