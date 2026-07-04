O'Brien starts for Ireland as Baloucoune ruled out of Wallabies clash

IRELAND HAVE BEEN hit by an injury blow ahead of their Nations Championship clash with Australia in Sydney, with right wing Robert Baloucoune ruled out.

Jimmy O’Brien comes straight into Ireland’s starting XV for his 12th cap against Australia at Allianz Stadium [KO 11.10am, Virgin Media].

Baloucoune had been named in Andy Farrell’s side on Thursday, but he has had to withdraw due to what Ireland describe as a tight hamstring.

It’s a big blow for the Ulster wing, who made a major impact for Ireland during the Six Nations.

O’Brien’s most recent cap for Ireland was off the bench against Japan last November, while he started two Tests against Georgia and Portugal at fullback last summer.

Advertisement

Another injury on the wing is far from ideal for Ireland, who were already missing Mack Hansen, Tommy O’Brien, Calvin Nash and Shayne Bolton through injury.

Ireland have also lost the services of James Lowe after he turned down a significantly reduced one-year contract offer from Leinster to move to Japan.

Ireland (v Australia):

15.⁠ ⁠Hugo Keenan

14.⁠ ⁠Jimmy O’Brien

13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose

12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey

11.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne

10.⁠ ⁠Sam Prendergast

9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park

1.⁠ ⁠Tom O’Toole

2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan (captain)

3.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Furlong

4.⁠ ⁠Joe McCarthy

5.⁠ ⁠James Ryan

6.⁠ ⁠Cian Prendergast

7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier

8.⁠ ⁠Jack Conan

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Rónan Kelleher

17.⁠ ⁠Jeremy Loughman

18.⁠ ⁠Thomas Clarkson

19.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne

20.⁠ ⁠Nick Timoney

21.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey

22.⁠ ⁠Ciaran Frawley

23.⁠ ⁠Bundee Aki