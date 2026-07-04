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O'Brien starts for Ireland as Baloucoune ruled out of Wallabies clash
IRELAND HAVE BEEN hit by an injury blow ahead of their Nations Championship clash with Australia in Sydney, with right wing Robert Baloucoune ruled out.
Jimmy O’Brien comes straight into Ireland’s starting XV for his 12th cap against Australia at Allianz Stadium [KO 11.10am, Virgin Media].
Baloucoune had been named in Andy Farrell’s side on Thursday, but he has had to withdraw due to what Ireland describe as a tight hamstring.
It’s a big blow for the Ulster wing, who made a major impact for Ireland during the Six Nations.
O’Brien’s most recent cap for Ireland was off the bench against Japan last November, while he started two Tests against Georgia and Portugal at fullback last summer.
Another injury on the wing is far from ideal for Ireland, who were already missing Mack Hansen, Tommy O’Brien, Calvin Nash and Shayne Bolton through injury.
Ireland have also lost the services of James Lowe after he turned down a significantly reduced one-year contract offer from Leinster to move to Japan.
Ireland (v Australia):
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jamie Osborne
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Tom O’Toole
2. Dan Sheehan (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Nick Timoney
21. Craig Casey
22. Ciaran Frawley
23. Bundee Aki
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Australia Blow Ireland Jimmy O'Brien Rob Baloucoune