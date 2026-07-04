Ranking the 16 remaining teams at the 2026 World Cup

16. Canada

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch, centre, celebrates with his players after the defeat of South Africa. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The weakest team left in the competition. Canada’s 1-0 win over South Africa was surely the most boring and low-quality game of the round of 32. Jesse Marsch’s side have some good players like Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, although the latter’s game time has been minimal owing to injury. But reaching the round of 16 already feels like an overachievement for the co-hosts. They were fortunate to be part of a weak group with Switzerland, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina, picking up four points to advance. Former semi-finalists Morocco, who already caused Brazil problems and dumped out the Dutch, will surely have too much quality for them.

15. Paraguay

Paraguay's players celebrate the win over Germany. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Caused the biggest upset of the World Cup so far by knocking out Germany. What stood out about that victory was their defensive organisation, largely restricting a German team with several talented players to half-chances. They also have one of the least high-profile squads of the teams remaining in the competition, with most of their footballers playing for clubs in Central or South America. Although readers may be familiar with former Newcastle winger Miguel Almirón (now at Atlanta United), Brighton’s Diego Gómez and ex-Seagulls player Julio Enciso (now at Strasbourg). But in attack, they are a limited side, and they have the potential to be exposed against better opposition, as their opening 4-1 defeat to the United States illustrated.

14. Egypt

Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) comforts Australia's Aziz Behich after Australia lost a penalty shootout. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Egypt were quite lucky to win on penalties against a physically robust but otherwise unspectacular Australia team in a game where there was very little between the two countries. The vast majority of the Egyptians’ squad are home-based, while Mo Salah and Man City’s Omar Marmoush are by some distance their most high-profile players. And with only one goal between them, both stars have only shown flashes of their best form. That said, Hossam Hassan’s team are a resilient outfit. They did manage to go through the group stages unbeaten, drawing with Belgium and Iran, and defeating New Zealand. They will make life difficult for Argentina in the next round, but Lionel Scaloni’s side should beat them.

13. Switzerland

Swiss players celebrate the win over Algeria. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Remarkably, Switzerland’s 2-0 defeat of Algeria was their first knockout victory since the 1938 World Cup. They exited in the round of 16 at the past three World Cups and five times in total. It wouldn’t be a shock to see them break that trend with a winnable game in the next round against Colombia. And while their knockout record at this tournament is lamentable, they have more positive recent experiences at the Euros to look back on, earning sensational victories over France in 2020 and Italy in 2024. In addition, while they lack a superstar, players like Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka would be good enough to make most squads at this tournament.

Advertisement

12. Colombia

Former Liverpool star Luis Diaz is Colombia's standout player. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Like Norway and Morocco, Colombia are not a team filled with stars. Instead, they have a couple of distinguished performers combined with solid, hard-working pros supporting their talents. Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz, for example, is certainly up there with the best attackers at this tournament. At 34, James Rodríguez is not the player he was in 2014 when he finished the World Cup as top scorer and earned a move to Real Madrid largely on the back of those heroics, with the subsequent £63 million (€73.5 million) move making that deal the fourth-most expensive transfer in the world at the time. But with 31 goals in 129 caps, the Minnesota United midfielder remains an important figure as reflected by his status as team captain. Premier League fans will also be familiar with Crystal Palace duo Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz as well as former Tottenham defender Davinson Sánchez. Overall though, they are a workmanlike team whose ceiling should be the quarter-finals at best.

11. Belgium

Youri Tielemans' brace inspired Belgium to a dramatic victory over Senegal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Should be higher on this list given the talent at their disposal, but Rudi Garcia’s side have been unimpressive at the tournament so far. They stuttered to draws in their opening two group games with Egypt and Iran, before hammering a poor New Zealand side to confirm their place in the knockouts. Their 3-2 round-of-32 defeat of Senegal was similarly unconvincing, having looked dead and buried before goals in the 86th and 89th minutes inspired a dramatic turnaround. They still have some top-class players like Thibaut Courtois, Jérémy Doku and Youri Tielemans. However, some of their biggest stars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku have seen better days – neither of the not-so-dynamic duo played the full 120 minutes against the Senegalese. The Red Devils have the potential to reach the quarters, where they would face either Portugal or Spain. But they may also find it difficult to cope with the intensity of Mauricio Pochettino’s US.

10. United States

Mauricio Pochettino has inspired the US to hit impressive heights. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It seems strange to say given that they are co-hosts, but the US feel like one of the more under-the-radar teams in this competition who have surprised a few people and are starting to look like a typical Mauricio Pochettino side with their energy and relentless high pressing. They also have some significant individual talents. Fulham’s Antonee Robinson has been among the Premier League’s most impressive full-backs since joining the Cottagers in 2020. Weston McKennie has been a regular for Juventus’ midfield in recent seasons, as has Malik Tillman with Bayer Leverkusen. He has yet to find the net at this tournament, but Christian Pulisic is the team’s star and most important player, with 33 goals in 89 appearances at international level. They will fancy themselves in Seattle against a Belgian team that has flattered to deceive at this tournament. That said, the absence of the suspended Monaco star Folarin Balogun, who has scored three goals from as many matches, is a big loss.

9. Norway

Erling Haaland has been in superb form for Norway. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One of the surprise packages of the tournament so far, particularly when you consider they had previously gone on a Republic of Ireland-esque drought, last qualifying for the World Cup in 1998. It helps that they have one of the best strikers in the world, Erling Haaland (who has now scored in 13 successive competitive international fixtures), and a similarly gifted attacking midfielder, Martin Ødegaard; even if his form for Arsenal of late has been patchy, the 27-year-old has still assisted in each of his three World Cup appearances. Most of the squad are not quite on that level, but the team have held their own for the most part, registering deserved victories over Iraq, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Their one blip was the 4-1 defeat by France, but its significance can be downplayed as coach Ståle Solbakken opted to play a second-string team with group-stage qualification already secure.

8. Mexico

Mexico are one of only three teams who have maintained a 100% record at this World Cup. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Their remarkable record at the Estadio Azteca, where Mexico have won 70 and only lost twice in 89 matches, gives them a better chance than they usually would have of defeating England in the round of 16. The altitude factor also works to their advantage against Thomas Tuchel’s men. But even allowing for those benefits of playing in familiar territory, Mexico were under big pressure to perform at this World Cup, and they have largely delivered so far. They are one of only three teams (France and Argentina are the others) to have maintained a 100% record at the tournament. Granted, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia and Ecuador are not exactly top-calibre opposition, but Javier Aguirre’s side have made it look easy. It’s not a star-studded team – several members of the squad are home-based. Two of the players most familiar to Irish eyes – Wolves’ Raúl Jiménez and West Ham’s Edson Álvarez are decent Premier League performers but hardly superstars. But they have seemed one of the most cohesive teams at this tournament and are well capable of overcoming an English side who themselves have mostly underperformed during the past month.

7. Morocco

The Moroccan players celebrate knocking out the Netherlands. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Underestimate Morocco at your peril. The reigning African champions beat Spain, Portugal and Belgium on their way to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. And so it probably shouldn’t have been a big surprise how well they have performed this time around, as they have knocked out the Netherlands and caused problems for Brazil in the group stages. The squad appears similarly strong to the one that made history four years ago by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-final stage. Brahim Díaz, Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui are among the top-class options at their disposal. They will be strong favourites against a limited Canada side but would then likely meet France in the quarters, and a defeat of Didier Deschamps’ men would be their biggest upset yet.

6. Portugal

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) puts his hand on Croatia's Luka Modric (10) after the World Cup round-of-32 game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One of the most disappointing out of the bigger nations tipped pre-tournament as potential contenders. Roberto Martinez’s men were very ordinary amid disappointing group-stage draws with DR Congo and Colombia. Their 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan was more eye-catching, but the Asian side have been among the worst teams at this World Cup, and one of a handful of countries who failed to pick up a single point at the tournament. The 2-1 victory over Croatia was fortuitous, as they were the beneficiaries of last-minute VAR drama. Significantly, Martinez did substitute Cristiano Ronaldo in that game – the manager has been criticised in the media for being too loyal to the 41-year-old. It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo or Gonçalo Ramos, who scored the winner against Croatia, starts the next game – either way, they face an uphill task against a Spanish side that have been one of the most impressive of all the teams over the last couple of weeks.

5. Brazil

Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti is among the most highly rated coaches at the tournament. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Brazil have only played well in patches at this World Cup. Their best performances have come against the weakest opposition they have faced (Scotland and Haiti). They were fortunate to get a point in their opener with Morocco, and laboured to a 2-1 win in a tough round-of-32 encounter with Japan. Marquinhos and Gabriel are a strong central defensive pair, while Alisson is a top goalkeeper. They have some good attacking options such as Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha, while they’ll hope another key player, Barcelona’s Raphinha, returns from injury as soon as possible. Bruno Guimarães is among the Premier League’s best midfielders, but despite scoring the equaliser against the Japanese, 34-year-old Casemiro has struggled at times. They have one of the best managers at the tournament in Carlo Ancelotti, so that should be enough to take them far, and they will be favourites to overcome Norway. However, a quarter-final with England or Mexico may well be where their tournament ends.

4. Argentina

At 39, Lionel Messi is defying the pre-tournament doubters. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

At 39, and having spent the past three years in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, it was understandable that some people doubted whether Lionel Messi was still capable of thriving at the highest level. So far, though, the signs are positive. The former Barcelona star is the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals, and his displays against Algeria, Austria and Cape Verde are as accomplished as anything he produced in Qatar. But the caveat is that the Argentines have yet to face a top side, and Messi will find it tougher against better opposition. But really, is there a huge amount of difference compared to four years ago? The Barcelona star didn’t do much running without the ball then, and the same is true now. Yet what he can produce on the ball are ingenious skills few can match. Messi has lost his electric pace, but his brain and technique remain as formidable as ever. That said, there are some doubts about Argentine players around him. They looked defensively vulnerable to the rare attacks they faced against Cape Verde. After going ahead on two occasions, the team seemed complacent and lacking their usual intensity on and off the ball, affording the African side vast space to exploit. They got away with an extra-time win in the end, but you suspect better sides will punish them.

3. England

Harry Kane's brace got England out of jail against DR Congo. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Another side that have often struggled to live up to the pre-tournament hype. Yet that is so often the case with England. But during Gareth Southgate’s eight-year stint, they tended to get over the line and go deep into tournaments without looking particularly convincing. Whether Thomas Tuchel can continue this trend remains to be seen. What is notable is their strongest performance has come against the best country they have faced (Croatia). Tuchel has said he wants his side to play like a Premier League team and the English club they most resemble is Arsenal. Set pieces are one area where they excel, and the squad is set up to play counter-attacking football, which is why they have been so inept against perceived weaker outfits inclined to put bodies behind the ball. That said, playing Mexico amid the altitude of the Azteca will be unlike anything the Three Lions have faced and a serious test of their credentials.

Related Reads VAR 'taking joy' from football says Croatia coach after late goal disallowed 10 years ago, he was working in a Dublin bank. Now he's facing Messi in the World Cup finals England's World Cup mission is simple: protect Harry Kane at all costs

2. Spain

Spain's hopes could be dependent on the fitness of Lamine Yamal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There have been few performances as dominant as Spain’s consummate 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32. Question marks are lingering, though. Their two biggest stars from the Euro 2024 triumph – Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have not been operating at 100%. Williams has been on the periphery of the team as a result, and Yamal – while still more effective than many fully fit players – has not reached the heights he is capable of hitting. There are pluses elsewhere – midfielders like Pedri and Rodri looked especially sharp against the Austrians. The full-backs, Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella, were both similarly influential; the latter registered two assists, and the former got his name on the scoresheet. And for one of their less heralded players going into the tournament, Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal has been a revelation with four goals and one assist, taking his overall tally to 29 goals in 58 international appearances. Few, if any, of the remaining teams in the competition will face La Roja with much confidence.

1. France

Kylian Mbappé looks a string contender for the World Cup Golden Boot. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Can anyone beat France? Group-stage displays can be deceptive, but it’s hard to think of too many teams that have been so strong in the early stages of a World Cup. If they can maintain their current level, Brazil’s unforgettable 1970 side may be the closest comparison. Nevertheless, the most talented countries at past World Cups have often unexpectedly fallen short – Brazil in 1982 and the Netherlands in 1978 are prime examples. But Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé, in particular, have been unplayable at times and delivered performances likely to strike fear into their rivals. They are not infallible. Before this tournament, Didier Deschamps had developed a reputation as a cautious, rigid coach. This summer has been easily the most free-flowing Les Bleus have been during the former international’s 14-year tenure. As uncharacteristically untethered as they looked in attack, they have appeared sloppy and overly casual at times defensively, particularly in the 4-1 defeat of a second-string Norway. They were also inferior in the early stages of their opener with Senegal. It is worth noting that there are stronger midfield pairings at the tournament than Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot. Overall though, their formidable attack is what separates them from the pack and has them rightly considered as most people’s favourites.

World Cup round-of-16 fixtures (Irish kick-off times in brackets):

Saturday 4 July

Canada v Morocco (6pm)

Paraguay v France (10pm)

Sunday 5 July

Brazil v Norway (9pm)

Monday 6 July

Mexico v England (1am)

Portugal v Spain (8pm)

Tuesday 7 July