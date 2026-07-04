More Stories
World Cup 2026

Watch: Pico Lopes' family reflect on their World Cup adventure

Lopes’ wife Leah, mother Judy, and brother Jacques reflect on a whirlwind three weeks at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
9.38am, 4 Jul 2026

Related Reads
Inside Cape Verde's bittersweet World Cup exit: What Messi said to Pico, the ambassador's son and shots of Grogue
World Cup game for the ages ensures spirit of Pico Lopes and Cape Verde will never die
Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time of a World Cup classic

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie