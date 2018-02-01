Tiger Woods relieved to be 'pain free' as he continues his comeback

TIGER WOODS HAS spoken of his delight at having competed ‘pain free’ during the Farmers Insurance Open as he prepares to continue his comeback at the Genesis Open.

Woods played a full PGA Tour event for the first time in a year last week at Torrey Pines, a venue where he has won eight times, and showed encouraging signs by finishing three under for the tournament.

Woods underwent a fourth major back operation last year, and has spoken of his desire to play a busy schedule in 2018.

His next event comes later this month at the Riviera Country Club, where he will play and host the Genesis Open, an event he has never won.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be able to host and play in the 2018 Genesis Open at Riviera,” Woods wrote on the tournament’s website. “Unfortunately, last year my back was in bad shape and I was unable to participate.

“What a difference a year makes. I had fusion surgery last April and recently competed in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, my first full-field event in a year and only my second since August of 2015. I finished T23, and all in all, it was a very positive start.

“It felt so good to be back with the guys and compete again. Words can’t describe how much I missed it. Most importantly, I was pain-free.

“I’ve had several chances to win at Riviera, but just haven’t gotten it done,” he said. “Obviously, it would mean a lot to me, even more now as tournament host.

“I love coming back to SoCal [Southern California] and am very appreciative of the support I have received through the years.

“We have great golf fans and I hope you will come out to watch me and the guys on one of the best courses in the country. We have an outstanding field.”

