Mr Nonchalant: France genius Olise arguably the standout in World Cup full of stars

IN A WORLD Cup stacked with star performers, Michael Olise has arguably been the Player of the Tournament frontrunner so far.

France’s creative genius has pulled the strings for the favourites, and has been instrumental in their irresistible attack fully firing.

Les Bleus neared their brilliant best in their 3-0 win over Sweden in the Round of 32, with Olise marking himself out as the tournament’s leading assist provider as two more brought him to five.

The Bayern Munich live wire is central to France’s hopes as the 2018 champions look to wrestle back the title, facing Paraguay – Germany’s conquerors – next tonight for a place in the quarter-finals.

What makes Olise great? The English-born 24-year-old is a joy to watch; the type that gets you off your seat, excites and entertains.

His creativity and flair stands out as he glides around the pitch and makes the game look easy. His range of passing is exquisite, the variety of his assists across this tournament alone speaking volumes.

Predominantly left-footed, but comfortable off both, his dribbling and close control are other major strengths, the trickery of Neymar he admired in his youth evident in his play.

Yet to score Stateside, he is a goal threat, but his best work here has been teeing up Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé et al.

“Michael has been putting together really top-class performances off the back of a very good season. He needed a bit of time get his bearings with us but he is a major influence,” as France manager Didier Deschamps said.

“When he touches the ball, things happen.”

That’s it in a nutshell. You immediately think of those defence-splitting through balls, like the stunning reverse pass for Mbappé’s second – and France’s third – against Sweden.

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(As Shane Keegan pointed out on The 42‘s Football Family podcast, Olise scans seven times in four seconds beforehand.)

His breathtaking bicycle kick would have been the Goal of the Tournament, but for the base of the post it crashed off. He watched the ball drop all the way, and his technique was a sight to behold.

🇫🇷 0-0 🇸🇪



Almost a goal of the tournament contender from Michael Olise, but his bicycle kick is denied by the post before Dembele curls the rebound wide.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/Au6fQeOBru — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 30, 2026

“An artist who has captured hearts” is how he has been described in the French press, and that moment summed it up.

Olise’s relaxed playing style and shy, reserved personality has earned him the nickname ‘Mr Nonchalant’. He actively avoids media interviews, and has not yet mastered the French language.

“Let’s just say I prefer to talk with my feet,” as he told L’Équipe recently.

“Michael is a bit of an introvert. The important thing is that he is not introverted on the pitch,” added Deschamps.

Olise was born in London to a British-Nigerian father and a Franco-Algerian mother. Raised in Hayes, west of the city near Heathrow Airport, Olise characterises his nationality as coming “from four countries: France, Algeria, Nigeria and England.”

“I consider myself very lucky to possess these four parts, which all enrich me,” he previously told Bayern’s members magazine ’51′.

Eligible to represent all four internationally, Olise chose France, making his U18 debut in 2019. Interestingly, he was named on Nigeria’s standby list ahead of AFCON qualifiers in 2021, but broke into the France U21 team the following year and went from there.

The big question: why Les Bleus?

“I have always had a connection with the French national team,” Olise explained ahead of his senior debut in September 2024. “It’s been my dream since I was a kid.”

Hayes & Yeading United was the local club at which he learned his trade, before moving onto academy football with Arsenal briefly, and then Chelsea, where he spent seven years until the age of 14. A fleeting spell at Manchester City followed, before Olise joined Reading’s academy scholarship programme in the summer of 2018.

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It was there where he took his first steps into adult football, making his senior debut for the Royals in a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United in March 2019. His star rose at the Madejski Stadium, and having been crowned 2020/21 EFL Young Player of the Season, Olise was snapped up by Crystal Palace for £8 million (€9.34 million).

Olise in action for Crystal Palace in 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Patrick Vieira’s first signing, the 19-year-old quickly became the club’s youngest Premier League goalscorer since former Ireland international Clinton Morrison in 1998, but he had to persist through a frustrating start and injury struggles.

Goals and assists flowed as his development continued under Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner, and he made his name in the Premier League while in South London. A return to Chelsea was indeed floated in the summer of 2023, before he recommitted to Palace. The following season, he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in just 19 appearances, leading to a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination and more widespread interest.

Bayern won the race for his signature in July 2024, as Olise signed on a five-year deal for €60 million plus add-ons. His stats in his two Bundesliga-winning seasons to date are impressive: 12 goals and 15 assists (the most) in 24/25 as he was named Rookie of the Season, 15 goals and 15 assists last time out as he won the top Player of the Year prize. Indeed, he scored 22 goals in all competitions as Bayern won a domestic double and lost their Champions League semi-final to eventual winners PSG.

Having broken into the France senior team off the back of an impressive Olympic Games under Thierry Henry in 2024, Olise is now lighting up the biggest stage in the world.

Exciting and entertaining, he is the player that everyone is mad to see.

In a star-studded France team with Mbappé and Dembélé, in a World Cup with Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane shooting the lights out, Olise has been the star of the show.

Mr Nonchalant is now firmly in the spotlight, and that looks set to continue.

- With reporting from – © AFP 2026

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