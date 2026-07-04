Kimi Antonelli denies Lewis Hamilton to take British Grand Prix sprint glory

LEWIS HAMILTON WAS denied a home victory by Kimi Antonelli as the Italian teenager went behind enemy lines to crash the Ferrari driver’s party and win today’s sprint race at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton started from pole position and kept championship leader Antonelli comfortably at bay on the short run to the opening corner at Silverstone.

He established an encouraging healthy early lead over his rival, only to be reeled in by Antonelli before the Mercedes man completed his move for the win on lap eight of 17.

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Antonelli crossed the line 2.7 seconds clear of Hamilton with Lando Norris third and George Russell fourth.

The sprint triumph allows Antonelli to extend his championship advantage over Mercedes team-mate Russell from 40 points to 43 points ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s main event. Hamilton is now 47 points off the championship pace.

Norris was the biggest winner of the opening lap after he made up three places to third, and even cleared Antonelli, to temporarily take second.

However, the championship leader blasted back past Norris at Stowe, before setting his sights on Hamilton. It was chaos behind as Russell fought his way ahead of both Oscar Piastri at Stowe, and then Norris at the next corner for third, only to fall back behind Norris and then Max Verstappen in the space of one frenetic lap.

By the start of lap five, Antonelli’s silver Mercedes was swapping Hamilton’s scarlet Ferrari, and by the beginning of lap eight, he was closer than he had ever been.

Hamilton was forced to cover off Antonelli through the opening four corners to allow the Italian a slingshot on to the Wellington Straight and a sight of the lead on the entry to Brooklands.

The 41-year-old moved to the centre of the track to keep Antonelli behind and retained his lead through Copse. But the seven-time world champion could do nothing to prevent his Italian rival from breezing past on the Hangar Straight long before the master and his apprentice arrived for Stowe.

The sell-out British crowd will have wanted Hamilton to mount a comeback, but he was no match for Antonelli’s superior Mercedes as the 19-year-old galloped to the line to claim another win to extend his championship lead.

“In control all the way,” said Antonelli’s race engineer, Peter Bonnington, at the end of the race. “Let’s go,” replied the driver.

Norris, and his 16,000-strong fan base filling the ‘Landostand’ at Stowe will have revelled in their man taking third, while Russell can take some comfort from passing Verstappen on the ninth lap to limit the title damage to Antonelli – albeit 10.6 seconds back when he crossed the line.

Charles Leclerc also moved ahead of Verstappen to take fifth at the chequered flag with the Red Bull driver settling for sixth, an underwhelming display having started the race from third.