  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They'd have made me Prince of Wales after some games but beheaded me the next week'

Former Wales wing Shane Williams is worried about Ireland’s kicking game.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 6:15 AM
7 hours ago 5,499 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3861126

THREE SIX NATIONS titles – two of them Grand Slams – would probably be enough to earn a coach legendary status in most Six Nations countries.

But former Wales wing Shane Williams smiles knowingly when he’s asked if Warren Gatland has the universal love of the Welsh.

Some haven’t been totally won over and Williams knows the feeling.

Warren Gatland before the game Gatland has had major successes with Wales. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

“We’re probably the most fickle nation ever, I can assure you,” says Williams. “There were times when they’d have made me Prince of Wales after some games but beheaded me the next week! That’s the Welsh for you really.

“When we won the Grand Slam, everyone wanted to adopt Warren Gatland. We lose a few games and then we fall out of love with him and we’re looking for someone else to come in. That’s something Warren has probably got used to over the years, how fickle we can be.

“He’s been the most successful Welsh coach, definitely within my time, and he’s massively respected but you’ve got to do an awful lot to be adopted in Wales. The majority of Wales do love him, they do respect him, but that’s the nature of it.”

Gatland has seemingly grown to enjoy the challenge of being written off, with his leadership of the Lions in New Zealand last year being one of the latest examples – the tourists were written off as no-hopers before the Test series, only to draw with the All Blacks.

And Williams says Gatland’s return to Irish soil this week will likely bring out the best in him.

“Every time you play as a Welsh coach or player, you’re under pressure. Warren will be enjoying it, he has spent time here and knows some of the lads he is playing against. He’s up against Joe Schmidt, who is one of the very best, very tactically shrewd, so it’s a great match-up.

“The players match up very evenly and the coaches are both experienced, world-class coaches. Warren will be looking forward to coming over here and upsetting a few Irish people, that’s for sure.”

Shane Williams Dublin Pub, Paddy Cullen’s will be known as “Shane Williams” in honour of the Welsh legend for the Ireland v Wales game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Wales’ more expensive style of rugby this season has won Gatland and his assistant coach Rob Howley a few new admirers, with Williams being very positive about how the attacking game plan suits the players in this Welsh squad.

He sees the Welsh defence under Shaun Edwards as another reason for optimism ahead of the clash against Ireland on Saturday, although he has concerns about the kicking contest in Dublin.

England had major success with their kicking tactics in Cardiff two weekends ago, and Williams can see changes for Wales due to the Irish threat in this department.

“Ireland’s kicking game is one of the best in world rugby,” says Williams. “When Johnny Sexton isn’t kicking the ball either way, you’ve got Conor Murray, who is one of the best box kickers of the ball.

“That’s going to be tough so Wales are going to have to be on their toes, especially the back three, which is why I think Warren might bring a bit of experience back into the fold, whether it be Liam Williams or George North or perhaps both.

“It’s a huge game against the best kicking game from a nine and 10 in world rugby.”

Williams highlights the strength of Rob Kearney in this area as another concern, while he speaks effusively about Keith Earls’ current form and work rate for Ireland.

Rob Kearney Williams thinks Rob Kearney could be key. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

And yet, Ireland’s back three could contain a less experienced player who Williams believes Wales may look to target.

Jacob Stockdale is still learning at this level and Williams can see the Ulsterman and centre Chris Farrell, favourite to take over at outside centre from Robbie Henshaw, as possible weaknesses in Welsh eyes.

“Every player’s got a weakness, even Johnny Sexton I think. It’s always the case when you get an inexperienced player or a youngster coming in that the press will be talking about it and the pressure is coming on – these are the ones you sometimes target.

“It’s a fine line between success and failure in international rugby and you’ve got to look for your cracks and faults. It can backfire sometimes, when you get a less experienced player come in and he scores three tries against you.

“These younger players, who perhaps haven’t played as much international rugby, can get caught out of position a little bit or get over-awed by it. I’m sure Warren will try and target these players.

“Having said that, Wales have got a few relatively inexperienced players in the squad but that’s why I think someone like George North will be involved. You’ve got to take any cracks you can see, any player where you think ‘this occasion might be a little too big for him.’”

Guinness has partnered with well-known Dublin pub Paddy Cullen’s to change its name to “Shane Williams” on 24 February as a nod to the Welsh legend and to create a new ‘Welsh’ ‘home from home’ destination for a pre-match pint. All fans will be welcome whatever their jersey!

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ryan’s form continues, Casey’s strong start in Grenoble and a US debut for Fawsitt

Edinburgh switch home games back to Murrayfield in push for Pro14 play-offs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much
'Nothing happened in the tunnel' - Guardiola
IRELAND
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
'It just doesn't feel like the other knee': O'Mahony's 2015 injury can't just be forgotten
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
SIX NATIONS
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
Fit-again Ringrose available for the Kings, but Leinster wait to hear Schmidt's call
'They'd have made me Prince of Wales after some games but beheaded me the next week'
WALES
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie