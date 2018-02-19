Edinburgh switch home games back to Murrayfield in push for Pro14 play-offs

Edinburgh have played selected fixtures at the ground this season.

IN A MOVE designed to enhance their chances of a strong finish to the season in both the Guinness Pro14 and Challenge Cup, Edinburgh will play all of their remaining home games at Murrayfield.

The Scottish club announced in 2017 that they would be playing their home games at the 5,500-capacity Myreside ground for the next three seasons, but have now moved all fixtures to the national stadium for the remainder of this season.

It means the round 17 clash with Munster on 3 March will be played at Murrayfield, while Ulster will travel to the Scottish capital in round 19.

“The club recognises that alternating between venues does not deliver a consistent matchday experience for supporters, nor does it provide consistency for Richard Cockerill’s squad in generating successful results on the pitch,” a statement read.

“The move is part of a wider review of venue operations beyond the end of the current season.”

Edinburgh currently sit third in Conference B and have consolidated their position in the play-off berths following back-to-back wins over Leinster, at Myreside, and Ulster in Belfast.

Cockerill’s side will also host Cardiff Blues in their Challenge Cup quarter-final next month.

Meanwhile, Pro14 have confirmed fixture details for rounds 18 and 19.

Connacht’s clash with Edinburgh has been confirmed for 23 March at the Sportsground, with TG4 carrying live coverage, while the broadcaster will also show the western province’s trip to Ospreys on 6 April.

Round 18

Friday 23 March (KO 7.35pm unless stated)

Connacht v Edinburgh Rugby, Sportsground, TG4

Dragons v Toyota Cheetahs, Rodney Parade

Glasgow Warriors v Zebre, Scotstoun

Saturday 24 March

Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby, 3pm SA, Nelson Mandela Bay

Cardiff Blues v Ulster, 3.15pm, Cardiff Arms Park, Sky Sports

Munster v Scarlets, 5.30pm, Thomond Park, Sky Sports

Ospreys v Leinster, Liberty Stadium

Round 19

Friday 6 April

Edinburgh v Ulster, Murrayfield, BBC NI

Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty Stadium, TG4

Saturday 7 April

Leinster v Zebre, 2pm, RDS, TG4

Toyota Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues, 3pm SA, Toyota Stadium

Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors, 4.15pm, Parc Y Scarlets, Sky Sports

Benetton Rugby v Dragons, 6pm Italy, Stadio di Monigo

Southern Kings v Munster, 7.35pm SA, Outeniqua Stadium

