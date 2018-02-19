  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Edinburgh switch home games back to Murrayfield in push for Pro14 play-offs

Munster will visit the ground when they face Richard Cockerill’s side in a fortnight.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 19 Feb 2018, 8:23 PM
5 hours ago 5,229 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3861011
Edinburgh have played selected fixtures at the ground this season.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Edinburgh have played selected fixtures at the ground this season.
Edinburgh have played selected fixtures at the ground this season.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IN A MOVE designed to enhance their chances of a strong finish to the season in both the Guinness Pro14 and Challenge Cup, Edinburgh will play all of their remaining home games at Murrayfield.

The Scottish club announced in 2017 that they would be playing their home games at the 5,500-capacity Myreside ground for the next three seasons, but have now moved all fixtures to the national stadium for the remainder of this season.

It means the round 17 clash with Munster on 3 March will be played at Murrayfield, while Ulster will travel to the Scottish capital in round 19.

“The club recognises that alternating between venues does not deliver a consistent matchday experience for supporters, nor does it provide consistency for Richard Cockerill’s squad in generating successful results on the pitch,” a statement read.

“The move is part of a wider review of venue operations beyond the end of the current season.”

Edinburgh currently sit third in Conference B and have consolidated their position in the play-off berths following back-to-back wins over Leinster, at Myreside, and Ulster in Belfast.

Cockerill’s side will also host Cardiff Blues in their Challenge Cup quarter-final next month.

Meanwhile, Pro14 have confirmed fixture details for rounds 18 and 19.

Connacht’s clash with Edinburgh has been confirmed for 23 March at the Sportsground, with TG4 carrying live coverage, while the broadcaster will also show the western province’s trip to Ospreys on 6 April.

Round 18

Friday 23 March (KO 7.35pm unless stated)

  • Connacht v Edinburgh Rugby, Sportsground, TG4
  • Dragons v Toyota Cheetahs, Rodney Parade
  • Glasgow Warriors v Zebre, Scotstoun

Saturday 24 March 

  • Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby, 3pm SA, Nelson Mandela Bay
  • Cardiff Blues v Ulster, 3.15pm, Cardiff Arms Park, Sky Sports
  • Munster v Scarlets, 5.30pm, Thomond Park, Sky Sports
  • Ospreys v Leinster, Liberty Stadium

Round 19

Friday 6 April

  • Edinburgh v Ulster, Murrayfield, BBC NI
  • Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty Stadium, TG4

Saturday 7 April

  • Leinster v Zebre, 2pm, RDS, TG4
  • Toyota Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues, 3pm SA, Toyota Stadium
  • Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors, 4.15pm, Parc Y Scarlets, Sky Sports
  • Benetton Rugby v Dragons, 6pm Italy, Stadio di Monigo
  • Southern Kings v Munster, 7.35pm SA, Outeniqua Stadium

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ex-Munster hooker appointed Russia coach with World Cup qualification on the line

Boost for Munster as Bleyendaal comes through long-awaited return unscathed

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown
IRELAND
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad
‘He’s always had to prove himself’ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesn’t get credit he deserves
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
Here's the new away kit Dundalk have launched for the 2018 season
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie