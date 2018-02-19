  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Munster hooker appointed Russia coach with World Cup qualification on the line

Mark McDermott will hope to guide Russia to the 2019 World Cup.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 19 Feb 2018, 7:38 PM
6 hours ago 11,565 Views 2 Comments
McDermott was previously in charge of Ireland U21s.
Image: INPHO
McDermott was previously in charge of Ireland U21s.
McDermott was previously in charge of Ireland U21s.
Image: INPHO

FORMER MUNSTER HOOKER Mark McDermott has been appointed as acting head coach of the Russian national team following the resignation of long-serving Alexander Pervukhin.

McDermott, who was previously IRFU national elite player development manager and then Ireland U21s coach, will oversee Russia’s remaining two 2019 World Cup qualification games.

Russia have won three of their six Rugby Europe Championship outings and need a bonus-point win against Romania on 3 March to keep their hopes of qualifying for a first World Cup since 2011 alive.

Pervukhin’s resignation comes as a shock after he spent three years at the helm, during which he helped the national team win three Cup of Nations titles and oversaw the establishment of both Enisey-STM and Krasny Yar in the Continental Cup and Challenge Cup competitions.

During his playing career, McDermott made 19 appearances for Munster while also lining out for an Ireland XV in 1999.

Boost for Munster as Bleyendaal comes through long-awaited return unscathed

Wales give ‘green light’ for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams

