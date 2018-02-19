Boost for Munster as Bleyendaal comes through long-awaited return unscathed

TYLER BLEYENDAAL CAME through his long-awaited injury return unscathed and is in line to continue his comeback this weekend when Munster host Glasgow Warriors in Cork on Friday evening.

The Kiwi out-half replaced Ian Keatley during the second half of last weekend’s disappointing defeat in Cardiff after nearly five months on the sideline with a troublesome neck injury.

Bleyendaal showed no sign of rust during his 20-minute cameo and kicked a late penalty to secure a losing bonus point for Johann van Graan’s side, who were made to pay for a poor first-half display.

With Keatley linking back up with the Ireland squad at Carton House, Bleyendaal could very well start at Musgrave Park this Friday, and his return not only boosts Munster but comes in good time ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon next month.

Additionally, Tommy O’Donnell is edging closer to a return after a frustrating period on the sideline with a shoulder injury sustained against Ulster on New Year’s Day.

Ronan O’Mahony, only just back from a long injury layoff, will undergo a scan to assess a shoulder knock he sustained against the Blues, in what was his first start of the season.

Meanwhile, academy prop Liam O’Connor has undergone surgery on a knee injury he suffered before Christmas and is expected to be out for an extended period.

Jaco Taute (knee) continues to rehab and remains a long-term absentee.

