Shay Given backs Man City star to dominate for a decade

The Irishman has been impressed with Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 6:00 AM
MANCHESTER CITY STAR Ederson can dominate the goalkeeping scene for the next 10 years or more, says Shay Given.

Having seen a gamble on Claudio Bravo backfire, Pep Guardiola was back in the market for a new No. 1 in the summer of 2017.

He decided to invest £35 million in Brazil international Ederson, and has received an immediate return from a man enjoying a productive debut campaign in England.

Ederson is already considered to be one of the finest keepers on the planet and, at the age of 24, is being tipped to remain at the top for the next decade.

Former City keeper Given told Sky Sports of a performer who embodies everything that Guardiola is looking for from his last line of defence: “You can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He’s come into a new league, a new language to get past as well, but he brings assurance to the back four and the team.

“He brings a calmness about his play and decision making, he’s very positive in what he does, and he’s phenomenal with the ball at his feet.

“He’s made some big saves this year going unnoticed, saves you maybe don’t see on the TV where Man City win three or 4-0, but at important moments he’s made big saves when called upon.

“He’s only 24, he’s got 10, maybe more years as well at the top level. Everyone knows exactly what they’re getting with him.”

Ederson has made 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

He has starred in the Premier League and Champions League, helping City to remain in the hunt for domestic and European crowns.

A first medal with the Blues has also been delivered in the Carabao Cup, although Ederson had to watch on from afar as Bravo filled starting duties throughout a successful bid for that particular trophy.

Aguero ruled out of Liverpool Champions League clash>

Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United>

