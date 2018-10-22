Shelbourne make approach for Drogheda manager Clancy after impressive debut season

TIM CLANCY IS wanted by Shelbourne to fill the vacant manager’s position.

The Dublin club chose not to renew Owen Heary’s contract last week after defeat by Clancy’s Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League promotion play-off.

Working with limited resources, the Meath man led Drogs to the play-offs but then lost out to Finn Harps last Friday night.

The ex-Kilmarnock and Bray Wanderers defender, 34, has a contract with United until the end of next season, meaning Shels would have to pay compensation.

“They [Shelbourne] have made a formal approach to speak to Tim,” Drogheda chairman Fiachra Kierans confirmed to LMFM.

“We’ve asked for a time limit. Out of courtesy to Shelbourne, who did it the right way, and Tim, who has been exceptional with us this year, it would have been churlish not to point out to him that there are other options out there.

I’m sure he will talk to Shelbourne and I would expect, early next week, he would come back one way or the other and lay it to the mast.

“I don’t get the sense that Tim is looking to move from my conversations with us. Shelbourne may well have better resources or a plan that suits Tim better. I would never stand in a manager or player’s way if a better offer came along. That’s the harsh reality of Irish football.”

