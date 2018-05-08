  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

5 Super 8 games and 4 provincial hurling ties - Sky announce 2018 GAA coverage

The coverage begins on 2 June with Wexford’s clash against Galway.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 8 May 2018, 12:09 PM
28 minutes ago 1,969 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3999650

SKY SPORTS HAVE confirmed theirÂ live TV schedule for the 2018Â GAA championship season, including the 14 exclusive games theyâ€™ll broadcast this summer.

Jim McGuinness Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Sky Sports package features five of the 12 Super 8 football games, while theyâ€™ll air three round-robin hurling ties in Leinster and one in Munster.

It means Sky wonâ€™t be televising any provincial football this summer, although they will air five football qualifier games.

Dublinâ€™s Leinster SFC opener against Offaly or Wicklow on 27 May will not be televised. It will be the first time the Sky Blues play a championship game without live TV coverage since they faced Longford back in 2006.

Only seven of 29 provincial football games will be broadcast live this summer, withÂ RTÃ‰ showing them all.

The Sky Sports pundits includeÂ Peter Canavan, James Horan, Jim McGuinness, Senan Connell, Jamesie Oâ€™Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning. New addition Michael FennellyÂ joins Nicky English, Dick ClerkinÂ andÂ Paul Earley on co-commentary duty.

Aidan Nolan with Johnny Coen and Adrian Touhey Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Hereâ€™s the full list of matches Sky Sports will cover:

Sky Sports 2018 GAA Championship Schedule

Exclusive to Sky

Saturday, 2 June
Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway, 5pm
Munster SHC:Â Cork v Limerick, 7pm

Saturday, 9 June
Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford, 7pm
Leinster SHC:Â Galway v Dublin, 7pm

Saturday, 23 June
All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 2, 5pm

Saturday, 30 June
All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 3,Â 5pm
All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 3,Â 7pm

Saturday, 7 July
All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 4,Â 5pm
All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 4,Â 7pm

Saturday, 14 July
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 1,Â 5pm

Saturday, 21 July
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 2,Â 5pm
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 2, 7pm

Saturday, 4 August
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 3,Â 7pm
All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 3,Â 7pm

Non-ExclusiveÂ 

Saturday, 28Â July
All-Ireland SHC semi-final, 5pm

Sunday, 29 July
All-Ireland SHC semi-final,Â 3.30pm

Saturday, 11 August
All-Ireland SFC semi-final, 5pm

Sunday, 12 August
All-Ireland SFC semi-final,Â 3.30pm

Sunday, 19 August
All-Ireland SHC final,Â 3.30pm

Sunday, 2 September
All-Ireland SHC final,Â 3.30pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Emlyn Mulligan: Leitrim â€˜neededâ€™ the win more than New York

Colm Cooper would be â€˜amazedâ€™ if Brogan plays for Dublin this summer

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
HURLING
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Liverpoolâ€™s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Liverpoolâ€™s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
LEINSTER
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Cullen and Lancaster's dynamic coaching relationship driving Leinster forward
'We shouldn't change the course of someone's direction unless it's in the interest of the player'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie