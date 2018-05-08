5 Super 8 games and 4 provincial hurling ties - Sky announce 2018 GAA coverage

SKY SPORTS HAVE confirmed theirÂ live TV schedule for the 2018Â GAA championship season, including the 14 exclusive games theyâ€™ll broadcast this summer.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Sky Sports package features five of the 12 Super 8 football games, while theyâ€™ll air three round-robin hurling ties in Leinster and one in Munster.

It means Sky wonâ€™t be televising any provincial football this summer, although they will air five football qualifier games.

Dublinâ€™s Leinster SFC opener against Offaly or Wicklow on 27 May will not be televised. It will be the first time the Sky Blues play a championship game without live TV coverage since they faced Longford back in 2006.

Only seven of 29 provincial football games will be broadcast live this summer, withÂ RTÃ‰ showing them all.

The Sky Sports pundits includeÂ Peter Canavan, James Horan, Jim McGuinness, Senan Connell, Jamesie Oâ€™Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning. New addition Michael FennellyÂ joins Nicky English, Dick ClerkinÂ andÂ Paul Earley on co-commentary duty.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Hereâ€™s the full list of matches Sky Sports will cover:

Sky Sports 2018 GAA Championship Schedule

Exclusive to Sky

Saturday, 2 June

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway, 5pm

Munster SHC:Â Cork v Limerick, 7pm

Saturday, 9 June

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford, 7pm

Leinster SHC:Â Galway v Dublin, 7pm

Saturday, 23 June

All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 2, 5pm

Saturday, 30 June

All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 3,Â 5pm

All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 3,Â 7pm



Saturday, 7 July

All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 4,Â 5pm

All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 4,Â 7pm

Saturday, 14 July

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 1,Â 5pm



Saturday, 21 July

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 2,Â 5pm

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 2, 7pm

Saturday, 4 August

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 3,Â 7pm

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s round 3,Â 7pm

Non-ExclusiveÂ

Saturday, 28Â July

All-Ireland SHC semi-final, 5pm

Sunday, 29 July

All-Ireland SHC semi-final,Â 3.30pm



Saturday, 11 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final, 5pm

Sunday, 12 August

All-Ireland SFC semi-final,Â 3.30pm



Sunday, 19 August

All-Ireland SHC final,Â 3.30pm



Sunday, 2 September

All-Ireland SHC final,Â 3.30pm



The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!