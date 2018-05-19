Hoops held in Sligo as Graham Burke plays a day before potential Ireland debut

Sligo Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

STRUGGLERS SLIGO ROVERS earned a valuable point as they drew 0-0 with European chasing Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds.

The hosts’ home record coming into this game was nothing to shout about, having won just two of their previous nine league games at The Showgrounds this season.

They came into this game with a streak of three consecutive defeats.

Sligo manager Gerard Lyttle. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The visitors have been struggling to find form of late – they picked up just one win from their last five league games, that victory came from a 3-0 win over champions Cork City.

Both Mitchell Beeney and Tomer Chencinkski were spectators for large parts of the opening half.

Rhys McCabe’s free-kick was nodded down by Kyle Callan-McFadden into the path of Lewis Morrison, the young Scot was just millimetres from making a connection, but the alert Chencinski was untroubled in the Dubliners’ goal.

Graham Burke, who could make his Ireland debut tomorrow during Scott Brown’s testimonial, sent a curling effort wide of the target, before Dan Carr forced an excellent stop from Mitchell Beeney from 25 yards out.

Former Kilmarnock man Morrison should have given Ger Lyttle’s side the lead when Beeney’s goal-kick evaded the Hoops defence, and the 19-year-old managed to turn inside before shooting at goal, although he put too much on it and it sailed wide.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Graham Burke. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The ever-threatening Carr came close once again for Stephen Bradley’s side just before half-time. He did well to keep possession in the Bit O’Red box before turning and just dragging his shot wide of the post.

The Tallaght side took control of matters after the re-start, with Chelsea loanee Mitchell Beeney certainly the busier of the two net-minders – he made three saves from Ronan Finn attempts in the early stages of the second-half.

Nine minutes of added time was played at the end following a head injury to Jack Keaney.

With time almost up, a mass melee ensued following a nasty Dan Carr challenge on John Mahon which provoked an angry reaction from Sligo Rovers.

Mitchell Beeney, Luke Byrne and Dean Dillon were all carded for their involvement.

That result sees Sligo Rovers move back into 8th place, while the Hoops remain in 6th, within four points of Derry City.

SLIGO ROVERS: Mitchell Beeney; Calum Waters, Kyle Callan McFadden, John Mahon, Regan Donelon; Gary Boylan (Adam Wixted, 76), Jack Keaney, Rhys McCabe, Caolan McAleer; Lewis Morrison (David Cawley, 64), Adam Morgan (Greg Moorhouse, 57).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Tomer Chencinski; Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Ally Gilchrist, Lee Grace, Luke Byrne; Aaron Bolger (Sam Bone, 46), Greg Bolger (Brandon Miele, 78), Ronan Finn; Dan Carr, Graham Burke (Dean Dillon, 88).

Referee: Derek Tomney

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!