Impressive Pat's come from behind to stun Derry

St Patrick’s Athletic 5

Derry City 2

Dave Donnelly reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC’S renaissance continued apace with a stunning 5-2 win over Derry City that lifts them above the Candystripes and three points behind third-placed Waterford.

Jake Keegan, Conan Byrne, Kevin Toner, Thomas Byrne and Darragh Markey scored for the Saints, while Rory Patterson and Darren Cole netted early for the visiting side.

Derry hit the front with just six minutes on the clock, and it was a calamitous mistake from Saints keeper Barry Murphy that caused it.

After Patterson had struck wide, Murphy rolled the goal kick straight to Aaron McEneff, who controlled before teeing the striker up for a simple first-time finish.

Saints struck back within a minute, however, as Conan Byrne sent in a low cross from the right and Keegan flicked the ball delightfully into the far corner.

Derry didn’t have to wait long to regain the lead. Cole — who had only scored once in 11 months for City — got his second in five days, as his shot was deflected in off Jamie Lennon.

The two sides traded chances for the rest of the half, Pat’s with patient build-up and Derry produced quick-fire counters, but the Candystripes looked set to take a lead into the break.

A frenetic three-minute period in which the Saints scored twice changed the game, however, with the first goal coming from the spot, after Rory Hale had headed onto his own crossbar.

Derry keeper Ger Doherty collided with Ryan Brennan and referee Ben Connolly pointed to the spot. Conan Byrne did the honours from 12 yards.

30 seconds before the break, Conan Byrne’s corner from the right found the head of Toner, and he planted the ball in the back of the net.

Thomas Byrne added number four nine minutes after the break, controlling a through-ball from Toner before turning Gavin Peers and shooting past Doherty.

Markey scored the goal of the game in the final minute, as he controlled Keegan’s pass, before pirouetting between two defenders and smashing home.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Murphy; Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon, Markey, Brennan; T Byrne (Fagan 74), C Byrne, Keegan.

Derry City: G Doherty; Doyle, Peers (McDonagh 62), Toal, Cole; Low, Rory Hale, McEneff; McDermott, Ronan Hale (Curtis 60), Patterson (B Doherty 70).

Referee: Ben Connolly

