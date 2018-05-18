  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Impressive Pat's come from behind to stun Derry

Jake Keegan, Conan Byrne, Kevin Toner, Thomas Byrne and Darragh Markey were all on target for the Saints.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 18 May 2018, 9:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,252 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4022190
St Patrick's Athletic's Conan Byrne was among the goalscorers tonight.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
St Patrick's Athletic's Conan Byrne was among the goalscorers tonight.
St Patrick's Athletic's Conan Byrne was among the goalscorers tonight.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 5

Derry City 2

Dave Donnelly reports from Richmond Park

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC’S renaissance continued apace with a stunning 5-2 win over Derry City that lifts them above the Candystripes and three points behind third-placed Waterford.

Jake Keegan, Conan Byrne, Kevin Toner, Thomas Byrne and Darragh Markey scored for the Saints, while Rory Patterson and Darren Cole netted early for the visiting side.

Derry hit the front with just six minutes on the clock, and it was a calamitous mistake from Saints keeper Barry Murphy that caused it.

After Patterson had struck wide, Murphy rolled the goal kick straight to Aaron McEneff, who controlled before teeing the striker up for a simple first-time finish.

Saints struck back within a minute, however, as Conan Byrne sent in a low cross from the right and Keegan flicked the ball delightfully into the far corner.

Derry didn’t have to wait long to regain the lead. Cole — who had only scored once in 11 months for City — got his second in five days, as his shot was deflected in off Jamie Lennon.

The two sides traded chances for the rest of the half, Pat’s with patient build-up and Derry produced quick-fire counters, but the Candystripes looked set to take a lead into the break.

A frenetic three-minute period in which the Saints scored twice changed the game, however, with the first goal coming from the spot, after Rory Hale had headed onto his own crossbar.

Derry keeper Ger Doherty collided with Ryan Brennan and referee Ben Connolly pointed to the spot. Conan Byrne did the honours from 12 yards.

30 seconds before the break, Conan Byrne’s corner from the right found the head of Toner, and he planted the ball in the back of the net.

Thomas Byrne added number four nine minutes after the break, controlling a through-ball from Toner before turning Gavin Peers and shooting past Doherty.

Markey scored the goal of the game in the final minute, as he controlled Keegan’s pass, before pirouetting between two defenders and smashing home.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Murphy; Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon, Markey, Brennan; T Byrne (Fagan 74), C Byrne, Keegan.

Derry City: G Doherty; Doyle, Peers (McDonagh 62), Toal, Cole; Low, Rory Hale, McEneff; McDermott, Ronan Hale (Curtis 60), Patterson (B Doherty 70).

Referee: Ben Connolly

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Four-goal Cork City keep perfect home record intact>

Hoban hits 12th goal of the season as leaders Dundalk get the better of Bohemians>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
FOOTBALL
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
I'm not selfish enough to win the Ballon d'Or, says Hazard
Steve McClaren has found himself a job back in English football
LEINSTER
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
'We're always looking' - Leinster considering move for foreign signing
Robbie Henshaw out for 'a few weeks' but should to be fit for Ireland tour
Munster's settled centre could hold the key in Pro14 semi
HURLING
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
DUNDALK
Hoban hits 12th goal of the season as leaders Dundalk get the better of Bohemians
Hoban hits 12th goal of the season as leaders Dundalk get the better of Bohemians
'It’s easy to go out and play in front of 6,000 people when they're roaring you on'
Ex-Kilmacud Crokes and UCD coach replaces key member of Dundalk's backroom staff

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie