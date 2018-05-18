Hoban hits 12th goal of the season as leaders Dundalk get the better of Bohemians

Bohemians 0

Dundalk 2

Ben Blake reports from Dalymount Park

A 12TH GOAL of the season for the SSE Airtricity League’s top scorer set Dundalk on their way to victory over a dogged Bohemians tonight.

Pat Hoban found the back of the net four minutes into the game, and Sean Hoare eventually added a second late on after several wasted opportunities by both teams.

Bohs, who beat Bray 3-1 a week ago, called up Paddy Kirk, Dan Byrne and Eoghan Stokes for Keith Ward, Danny Grant and Kevin Devaney. Manager Keith Long lined up his team with five across the backline in a bid to contain the Premier Division leaders.

For the away side, Dan Cleary returned from suspension to take his place at centre-half, with former Bohs man Georgie Poynton dropping to the bench and Hoare switching to full-back as Sean Gannon continues to recover from broken ribs.

Dylan Connolly goes past Paddy Kirk. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dundalk hitman Hoban found himself free from a corner to head over after just two minutes played, but the striker’s finishing was far better moments later.

Hoare had plenty of space to drive forward into and he sent in a cross to the back post. Duffy got up to head the ball back into a central area and Hoban provided the clinical finish.

After a period of Dundalk pressure, the Gypsies began to find their feet and Dinny Corcoran had a strike saved by Gary Rogers on 22 minutes after Keith Buckley’s clever pass.

Hoare was an attacking threat throughout and another great ball — this time with his weaker left foot — found Duffy, who forced Shane Supple into a fine save.

The Lilywhites defender went close himself with a drilled strike from distance, before Gartland’s glancing header sailed off-target after a chipped pass from Dane Massey.

Right before the half-time whistle, the Bohs fans protested that they scored when a goalbound effort was cleared off the line. Corcoran controlled Buckley’s ball into the box and the forward seemed certain to score with a cheeky backheel, but Chris Shields recovered to hack away.

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill in attendance with his backroom staff. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The men from Louth went close to adding to their advantage directly after the restart and Buckley did well to prevent an own goal after his heavy touch was headed over the line.

But while Bohemians were second-best, they continued to probe for the breakthrough and a quick counter-attack saw Corcoran pick out the run of Dylan Watts. The on-loan Leicester City midfielder took the pass in his stride and attempted the loop the ball over Rogers, but the Dundalk keeper read his intentions and got off the ground early.

The visitors should really have scored from a corner on 65 minutes, but Gartland’s header into the ground bounced over the frame of the goal. Jame McGrath then volleyed narrowly wide after Duffy had created another chance.

As an entertaining affair approached the final quarter of an hour, Stokes shot tamely at Rogers and, down the other end, Duffy somehow managed to clip the top of the bar from a few yards out after Hoare’s cut-back.

But Stephen Kenny’s side finally found a second as Hoare capitalised on Bohs’ failure to clear to nod in. Next up, it’s Waterford at home on Monday, while Bohs entertain rivals Shamrock Rovers in seven days’ time.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Keith Buckley, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Ian Morris, Paddy Kirk; Oscar Brennan (Keith Ward 76), Dan Byrne, Dylan Watts, Eoghan Stokes (Danny Grant 76), Dinny Corcoran.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland (c), Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (Dean Jarvis 86), Dylan Connolly (Kristian Adorjan 65), Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Marco Tagbajumi 81).

